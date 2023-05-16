Hearts Melt As Golden Retriever Puppies Watch Cocomelon for the First Time

A group of golden retriever puppies watching kids' shows is taking over TikTok, with users unable to handle the cuteness.

In the compilation video shared by California Golden Retrievers (@californiagoldenretrievers), five pups are introduced to popular children's programs Cocomelon and Blue's Clues.

The clip begins by showing the dogs relaxing around their playpen until their owner puts Cocomelon on the TV. As soon as they hear the intro music of the show, the fur babies wander over toward the screen.

Left, a stock photo of a golden retriever staring into the distance. Right, a still from the show 'Cocomelon'. The puppies couldn't get enough of children's cartoon. iStock/Getty Images Plus/Netflix/Photology1971

While they sit peacefully together in a group at first, as the cartoon unfolds, they become excitable. They trot around their pen enthusiastically, occasionally stopping to stare at the TV.

"Played Cocomelon for the pups for the first time and this was their reaction," the TikToker wrote alongside the video, which has received 1.7 million views.

In the next scene, @californiagoldenretrievers shows what happens when the puppies are shown Blue's Clues. One puppy is enraptured by the 'Naming Planets' song, not taking its eyes off the TV.

Cocomelon began as a family-run YouTube channel in 2005. Aimed at pre-schoolers, the musical cartoon follows the adventures of toddler JJ and his siblings.

With its catchy songs and colorful animation, Cocomelon has since become one of the most-watched children's shows around the world, breaking streaming records on Netflix.

Originally airing from 1996 to 2006, Blue's Clues was an educational program aimed at three to five-year-olds. Focusing on a puzzle-solving canine called Blue, the show was rebooted in 2019 as Blue's Clues & You.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the TV-loving pups, with the video garnering over 170,000 likes.

"OMG THIS IS SO CUTE MY HEART," said f***off. "Is this what heaven looks like??" asked kaleena shorter. "Babies will be babies," said dearly dp.

"That one turned around like 'yo, y'all seein this?'" joked Alley Smith Motes. "The 2nd one climbing up 'hey move over I can't see," said Maxx. "Get them a couch to sit [on]," suggested YA, while others recommended similar shows the puppies might enjoy.

"Can you do Sensory Fruits with them next?" asked christini_boo. "Try getting them to watch Bear in the Big Blue House," said plotusxo. "You should play Clifford for them," commented Lau. "My golden doodles love Clifford."

Newsweek reached out to @californiagoldenretrievers for comment via email.

