Heartwarming

Watch Golden Retriever and Puppy Become Soulmates: 'Complete Each Other'

By
Heartwarming Dogs Puppies Pets Animals

A moving video chronicling the blossoming friendship between a Golden Retriever and his owner's new puppy has surfaced online.

Amanda Vargas shared a clip to the TikTok account @leothecream showing how her dog Leo and his little brother Louie became "soulmates." "The best decision we ever made was getting Leo a little brother," she wrote alongside the footage. "Leo and Louie complete each other."

Vargas told Newsweek she and her husband first decided to get a dog after spending time with her family's English Golden Retriever, Zeus. "We ended up picking Leo out of a litter of 8 and as it turns out, he's related to Zeus," she said. "Three years later, we knew it was time to get Leo a companion."

While some dogs living side-by-side have been known to clash over things like food and sleeping arrangements, research suggests canines who live with other animals are healthier.

Earlier this year, a study published in the journal Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health, took a closer look at the various aspects associated with a dog's overall health in the home environment.

Using data gleaned from a survey of 21,410 dogs, researchers were able to identify five key factors that impacted a dog's overall well-being. These included household income, neighborhood stability, owner's age, time spent with children and time spent with other animals.

Social companionship with humans and other animals was found to be associated with better health among dogs. In fact, friendship with other animals was found to be five times stronger in promoting better health than an owner's income.

Leo the golden retriever and puppy Louie.
Leo the golden retriever and Louie the puppy. The two dogs have struck up an instant bond. leothecream/louiethecream

Louie became part of the Vargas family in August 2021 and made an almost immediate impact on Leo's life. "We always felt guilty leaving Leo alone in the house, even if it was just for an hour," Vargas said. "Dogs, and especially Golden Retrievers, are incredibly social animals. Leo always loved other dogs and we knew it was time to get him a companion."

Having just moved into their first home, they also had a yard and the kind of space that would allow Leo and Louie to thrive alongside each other. Even so, the two dogs needed some time to get used to one another.

"It took a couple of weeks for Leo to get really acclimated to sharing attention with another dog in the house," Vargas said. "But by day two, Leo was initiating play, would let Louie bite and jump on him, and then they would fall asleep near each other."

She said it was clear from the start that Louie was enthralled by Leo. That's certainly evident in the video, with the young puppy shown pawing at his big brother's face and attempting to instigate play-fights between the two.

'Louie has always looked up to Leo, which you can see from the beginning of the video," Vargas said. "We'll randomly catch Louie watching Leo, looking in his eyes and trying to connect. We've never seen anything quite like it."

The two dogs certainly appear to be putting each other through their paces and enjoying the health benefits of living alongside a fellow animal, if the video posted online is anything to go by.

"The boys love their daily walks, waking me up in the morning to snuggle, wrestling in the yard, stealing each other's toys, squirrel and bird watching from the front window, napping together and seeing who can get the most attention that day," Vargas said. "They're best friends and we couldn't ask for anything more."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC