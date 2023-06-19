Golden Retriever Praised for Trying to Play Dead After Chewing Up Remote

A video of a puppy playing dead after destroying a remote control has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, with over 550,000 views, was shared by TikTok user Jenna Bailey (@jfbailey226) on May 25. A caption shared with the post read: "Watch our golden retriever puppy 'Nala' play dead after chewing up the remote."

As crafty as the pup in the latest video may seem, are dogs capable of tricking their owners? Certainly so. A March 2017 study by researchers from the University of Zürich in Switzerland looked at "whether dogs are able to mislead a human competitor" when it comes to opportunities for obtaining food. The researchers found that dogs have the flexibility to "adjust their behavior" and "are able to use tactical deception."

A stock image of a golden retriever sleeping with its belly and paws up in a dog bed. A video of a puppy of the same breed pretending to be "dead" after chewing up a remote control has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Marianne Heberlein led the study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Animal Cognition. She told the New Scientist in March 2017 that the dogs in the study showed an "impressive flexibility in behavior." Heberlein added that "they're not just sticking to a strict rule, but thinking about what different options they have."

The golden retriever in the latest viral clip is shown laying on a bed in a belly-up position, with her paws in the air and eyes closed. A giggling voice is heard saying: "Look what she did." A man in the video shows the camera what appears to be a chewed-up remote control.

As the pup wags her tail, the man says, "Don't wag your tail. No," while laughter continues in the background.

As the tail-wagging continues, the man repeats, "Hey, don't wag your tail. No. Bad. Think about what you've done," before the clip ends.

The latest video has left several TikTok users in stitches, with Laura writing: "She is innocent seriously, you have no proof."

User @francyne_90 commented: "Innocent until proven guilty!! but for real, she deserves a 'golden' globe for that acting!"

April posted that "clearly she didn't do it, she was dead the whole time." The original poster replied: "LOL [laugh out loud]. Clearly."

Fratzzz wrote: "She's dead, leave her alone!" Mitchelobe posted, "That is so funny," while LyssRain commented: "They are so smart."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

