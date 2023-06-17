This week we've seen a Bengal cat's mystery behavior on a security camera and been wowed by one woman's $5 hack to keep her dog's nails trimmed.

Winners

Pancake, left, and Bruno Jr., right, posing on top of a small remote control car. “I thank god for both of my babies everyday,” said their owner Jen Costa. Jen Costa

This week we have two top dogs. Our Newsweek Pet of the Week winners are French bulldogs Pancake and Bruno Jr.

In an adorable video of the two pups enjoying the swings at the nearby park, 2-year-old Pancake and puppy Bruno Jr., who will turn a year old in the next few weeks, are a big part of their owner Jen's life.

Jen Costa lives in Queens, New York City, and has survived oral cancer and lost her entire tongue in 2016. She went on to lose over 500 pounds, changing her life completely. Through her ordeal, beloved Boston terrier Bruno was by her side before he died in 2021.

"Bruno waited until I made it to my five-year cancer free mark, then he took that cancer back to heaven for me. That's what I believe in my heart," Costa told Newsweek.

"My new baby Bruno Jr. is named after him," she said. "Pancake is my psychiatric service dog."

Both bursting with personality, Pancake is great with people and loves visiting the zoo or aquarium with his owner. While Bruno Jr. is a little more excitable but still very well behaved.

"He constantly makes me laugh. He is a total clown," Costa said, talking about Bruno Jr. "Pancake is very good at making people smile. He's very empathetic and in tune to the emotions of people around him."

"I thank god for both of my babies every day," she added. "After going through all the hard times I've gone through in life, my babies truly help me get through each day."

Finalists

Benjamin, or Benny, lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and loves sleeping on his bed like a human. Pat

Our first finalist this week is Benjamin, a rescue dog from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Owner Pat told Newsweek: "We are in love with him and he with us. He was rescued at the age of two and this November will be nine—he's living his best life."

Benny has free reign of a 3,000-square foot home and loves going to the groomer and posing for pictures when he knows he's looking sharp.

"He loves sleeping on the bed like a human and is excited to start each new day with a walk in the yard," said Pat. "On his birthday we dine on filet mignon and a vanilla ice cream pup cup from our local ice cream shop. He is our world and we wouldn't have it any other way."

Pictures of Calypso, the rough collie who lived in Belgium with loving owner Reinhilde Baclaine. Reinhilde Baclaine

Next up this week is Calypso, who sadly died last August at 13 years old.

Owner Reinhilde Baclaine, who is from Belgium, shared pictures of her rough collie breed pup who she told Newsweek was "the most kind dog I ever had."

"She mostly loved walking in the snow," added Baclaine.

Blackie and Spooky live in Austin, Texas with their loving owner Raymond Moran. Raymond Moran

Last but not least this week is Blackie and Spooky, two cats who live in Austin, Texas, with owner Raymond Moran.

"I have two black cats named Blackie and Spooky," Moran told Newsweek. "I got them when they were kittens—they were the last of their litter. I guess no one wanted them because they are black."

Now five years old, the two black cats are big fans of pets and hanging out in the house.

"My favorite thing about them is that they love to be petted," said Moran.

