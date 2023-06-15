Internet Amazed by Woman's $5 Hack to Keep Dog's Nails Trimmed

A dog owner has shared her quick and easy hack for keeping her dog's claws filed down.

In a video with 8.6 million views, Jaine, from British Columbia, Canada, shared how she helps her 2-year-old rescue dog Kirby keep his claws manageable.

Dogs can be a little bit dramatic about having their claws trimmed, with some even developing hilarious methods to stop it from happening.

"Because Kirby is a rescue, I wasn't able to train him to tolerate nail clipping from an early age," Jaine told Newsweek. "He came with very long nails and grown-out quicks so I was very nervous to cut him accidentally." The quick is a blood vessel found inside each claw. If this is cut or filed, it will bleed, potentially leading to infection and needing veterinary attention.

Photos of rescue pup Kirby with owner Jaine attending to his claws. The pet was reluctant to have his long claws trimmed, but Jaine came up with a quick, budget-friendly alternative for her pup. @_kirbythedog_/TikTok

"I took him to get his nails trimmed professionally a few times, but they recommended cutting them very often to get his quick to recede and the process was very traumatic for him," said Jaine.

While it may not be the first thing people think of when it comes to dog care, keeping your pet's nails healthy is an essential part of being a good owner.

Certified dog trainer Joe Nutkins told Newsweek: "Nail clipping is more important than it may appear—long nails can affect how a dog's paw is placed when walking. And when a paw is off the ground at the front, it changes a dog's posture and movement, which in turn can cause a dog to have discomfort in joints further up the body."

Knowing she needed to keep Kirby's claws trimmed but wanting to prevent him from further upset, Jaine got thinking and came up with a clever at-home solution. Using a clipboard and a sheet of sandpaper, she created a sort of custom emery board for Kirby.

"There is a pet-specific scratch pad that is essentially sandpaper on a board, so I thought I would try a DIY version," said Jaine.

"He loves to dig in blankets on the couch and in bed, so I figured I could train him to do it. The video was taken after only three days of practicing, so I think he caught on very quickly," added the owner.

By scratching on the sandpaper board, Kirby has been able to wear down his claws to the right level on his own terms.

"I'm a bit of a dog nerd so I understand how important healthy nail length is for the overall health of a dog. I think this is an accessible solution for people who need an alterative to trimming," said Jaine. "And it only cost about $5 to put together."

As well as DIY solutions, pet owners can buy custom-built products that are designed to file down a dog's claws. Nutkins said that there are some considerations to take into account before opting for dog nail filing.

"With using a doggie emery board, there are pros and cons," she said. "In the video, we see that there are treats under the board, so the dog is rapidly scrapping to try and reach the treats, which in turn starts filing the claws. A flat board like this will mostly file the middle two claws on both front feet but not reach the outer two. The speed of scrapping can also be risky to a dog's paw pads, which can absolutely be torn with this speed. However, it appears to be working OK for this dog."

Nutkins added that owners should opt for a concave style file to adapt better to a dog's paw shape, and teach the pet to scratch it at the right angle.

"A piece of guttering with the filing paper inside would work," Nutkins said. "This means, when the paw is running along the paper, the curve of the guttering makes contact with the front and side claws, not just the front."

Kirby's owner said that she watches her dog very carefully when using the board to prevent any injury, and so far it is working well.

"I've seen no wear in his pads whatsoever, but I would recommend everyone keep an eye on their dogs as every dog is different," said Jaine. "And of course, consult a veterinarian if you have any concerns."

After just a few days of using the DIY board, Kirby's nails were at the perfect length, and now the board only comes out occasionally for some maintenance.

While Nutkins said she would recommend nail clipping where possible, the most important thing is the comfort of the dog. "Whichever method chosen, I advise taking a little time to help your dog feel comfortable with the nail equipment and keep sessions shorter with breaks for your dog," she added.

"Don't forget to reward your dog, too—you can realistically have dogs who are excited to have their nails done as they get rewards and your attention," Nutkins said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.