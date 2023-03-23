Watch Dog's 'Dramatic' Method of Preventing Owner From Cutting Nails Again

A dramatic dog's over-the-top reaction to having his nails trimmed is delighting the internet.

In the funny clip shared to TikTok by @jerrythegiant, a gloomy Jerry can be seen resting his head on the back of a sofa, as he stares out of a window despondently.

His paws are curled up nearly next to his belly, out of reach of his owner, who has just forced him into a nail-clipping session.

"I trimmed my dogs nails this morning, so he's sitting like this so I won't do it again," the TikToker wrote alongside the video.

"He's not a fan, bless him."

TikTok users found the footage hilarious, with the dramatic dog receiving over 470,000 views and more than 87,000 likes.

Why Do Dogs Hate Getting Their Nails Trimmed?

Ever wondered why your pooch throws a tantrum when it's time for a nail trim?

According to Dr Linda Simon, veterinary surgeon at Pooch & Mutt, it's because a grooming session disrupts their normal routine.

"If your dog isn't introduced to nail clippers at a young age or regularly visiting the groomer, touching their paws and nails will be an unfamiliar experience," she told Newsweek.

"Some dogs might also associate nail trimming with a negative experience, which can lead to anxiety and fear."

However, canines have very sensitive feet and nails, so she also urges owners to be gentle when grooming their pup's paws.

If you need to cut your dog's nails but want to avoid the drama, Simon said "positive reinforcement and praise" can help to build trust.

She recommends gently touching their paws followed by a treat, or putting the nail clippers next to (or on) their paws so they become accustomed to them.

'So Dramatic'

Fellow dog owners understood the drama of clipping a pet's nails, with user Jules comparing it to a "WWE match."

"The 'I've been betrayed' look," commented Cher.

"My dog gives me attitude for HOURS after I trim her nails...so dramatic," said Quinn.

"My Pyrenees did this and would side eye me for a week," wrote ladydrea33.

"Chased my dog through the entire house today and didnt get a single nail," lamented Samie.

While Silkyvita warned that "only a treat can fix this relationship."

