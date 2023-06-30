Golden Retriever Puppy Trying To Work Out How To Use Stairs Melts Hearts

A video of a puppy attempting to learn how to walk down some stairs has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by user @thatgoldenlinc, the TikTok account of Lincoln, a golden retriever in Philadelphia. The video had 2.4 million views.

The video shows a puppy sitting on top of a step, reaching his paw forward a few times before retreating backward.

A voice in the clip says: "Mom and Dad were trying to get me down these ginormous mountains. I couldn't make it, I don't know where the step was. I couldn't figure it out, my paw was not reaching [the next step of the stairs].

"I don't know what was going on. They just kept calling me and saying that they would help...I was scared. I couldn't do it...I was slipping..."

A stock image of a golden retriever laying on a step. A video of a golden retriever puppy trying to work out how to walk down a flight of stairs has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The puppy's reluctance to go down the stairs when he's not feeling ready is unsurprising. Another dog, Madison, showed signs of "extreme" confusion on her walk in the forest after having to climb more steps than she was used to, and a dog called Winter with special needs was cheered when she succeeded in traversing some stairs.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, licensed veterinary technician Monique Feyrecilde and veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg explained that puppies "learn by doing what works for them" and "will do what is effective, from their point of view."

They said: "In general, teaching puppies what to do through praise and rewards (positive reinforcement) is the best practice" because puppies tend to repeat behaviors that lead to "a good result," such as earning a treat, attention, a toy, a desired interaction, the ability to explore, sniff, or run.

"Setting puppies up for success using management, supervision, and positive reinforcement training plans is effective and safe," Feyrecilde, Horwitz and Landsberg said in the article.

A March 2020 study in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science—which looked at the behavior of untrained dogs, of those trained for recreational purposes and of working dogs—said: "When faced with unsolvable or difficult situations dogs use different behavioral strategies. If they are motivated to obtain rewards, they either try to solve the problem on their own or tend to interact with a human partner."

A man in the latest viral clip is seen sitting opposite Lincoln, encouraging him to walk down the stairs. He later attempts to pull Lincoln downward, as the pup appears to remain unwilling to step down.

A voice in the video says: "They pulled me down the stairs and I was so scared and I was so angry. I didn't even know what to do. I was just sitting there and he kept pulling me..."

The puppy is seen hovering over the step on his belly, with his paws stretched out. The man later pulls him off the step before the voice says: "Finally, they picked me up and brought me back to the dry land..."

The latest video has melted the hearts of TiKTokers.

User Iron Hart said "One step at a time little buddy," while Izzy wrote, "He's so precious."

Savannahmarie said: "Those paws, and the baby fur, my heart can't."

Stacey T wrote: "omg he's adorable! I can smell his little puppy breath from here!"

Dpe_2020 said: "Lincoln is without a doubt one of the cutest living beings I have ever witnessed."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok.

