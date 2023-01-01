Tears at Golden Retriever's Reaction to Mufasa Dying in 'The Lion King'

A video of a golden retriever's reaction to the heart-wrenching scene in The Lion King where Mufasa dies has the internet in tears.

Owner Krissaygirl shared a clip to TikTok showing her pet sitting intently in front of the TV as the 1994 Disney classic played.

Most people will remember the tragic scene where the king risks his own life to save his son, Simba, and is killed by his brother Scar in the process.

Many tears have been shed in front of the TV over the years, as Simba nudges the lifeless body of his dad, saying "wake up." And it seems the emotion in the highly-charged scene was picked up on by the canine.

Annie Valuska, Ph.D., principal pet behavior scientist at Purina, told Newsweek what stood out to her was the tail wag.

She said: "People were confused in the comments why the dog would be 'happy' during the scene, and it's a very common misconception that a wagging tail equals a happy dog.

"That's not necessarily true! a wagging tail just means the dog is *interested* in what it's looking at—during that moment, Simba had a little more movement (standing up, climbing), and that likely drew the dog's attention, which was reflected by the wagging tail."

As the scene plays out the dog, thought to be 8-month-old Bubba, appears to move anxiously, following the characters on screen. He inches closer to the screen with his head down, and as Valuska noted, wags his tail.

"I'm not crying. You are," the video caption said. And in the comments his owner, thought to be based in Wisconsin, said his response "melted my heart."

Newsweek reached out to @krissaygirl for comment.

The video, which can be seen here, has amassed more than seven million views since being shared earlier this month.

The dog's reaction added another layer of sadness to the already tragic scene, as Lesbos49 wrote: "So heartbreaking. I believe animals do understand, maybe it's the sad music but they understand."

Sunny thought: "I swear golden retrievers are part human lol."

EmmaBetsy commented: "The music... the scene... the pupper showing his love and empathy..."

While Nichole DeSchaepmees observed: "Now I'm bawling. The way he gets lower and lower."

And Decaldas wrote: "This one was enjoying the movie, it seems he was understanding everything." To which @krissaygirl agreed, saying it was "so crazy."

Krissaygirl added in a comment: "They do understand! He is the MOST loving animal when I am sad, I don't know what I'd do without him."

They say dogs are a man's best friend, and it's easy to see why as they're loyal and intelligent.

Research has shown that dogs are able to pick up on human emotions, again making them excellent companions.

"Living in close contact with humans, dogs have developed unique socio-cognitive skills that enable them to interact and communicate efficiently with humans," a 2018 study, published in Learning & Behavior, noted.

The study found that "results demonstrated that dogs are sensitive to emotional cues conveyed by human faces," supporting the theory that canine brains can "process basic human emotions."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.