Here Are the Top 10 Camouflaged Creatures That Had Us Staring at Screens

Keeping track of pets isn't always easy and sometimes you need an eagle eye to spot them. We've rounded up 10 times animals left us staring out our screens in 2022 when they appeared to go missing in plain sight.

From sneaky snakes to disappearing cats, the internet loves trying to track down pets and wildlife in the most unexpected places.

We've gathered 2022's top hidden animal pictures from a year of spot-the-animal favorites. How many can you spot?

1. Cat Hidden in the Kitchen

1 of 2

Damien Alexander from Michigan baffled the internet when he shared the picture of his year-and-a-half-old cat Crow hiding in the kitchen in January.

Gaining viral attention on Twitter, people were baffled before Alexander revealed where Crow was hiding. "I got a lot of laughs out of the replies on that post—I never expected so many people to confidently think that our air fryer was the cat," he told Newsweek. "It's also definitely brought attention to how goofy our fridge decor is."

2. 'Wordle'-Worthy Cat Camouflage

1 of 2

One internet user announced "this is my Wordle" while trying to find Gabi Smith's cat Aggie who expertly hid in the wardrobe.

"She loves to hide," Smith told Newsweek. "My favorite guesses I've seen are ones that have nothing to do with the actual cat and rather all about my room because I forgot to clean it when the picture was taken!"

3. Cat Hides Among Chainsaws

1 of 2

Emma the cat was said to be planning "world domination" when she was pictured hiding among a wall full of chainsaws at a South Carolina hardware store.

Merissa Ellis, whose mom owns the store, regularly finds the cats tucked away in corners of the shop. Ellis told Newsweek: "She lives in the hardware store with her brother Max—they are from the same litter. We've had them about two years now."

4. Dog Takes Advantage of the Season

1 of 2

It isn't just felines who like to hide, either. Irish Setter Charlie gained viral attention in May when owner Madison Carter shared a picture of him hiding among the fall leaves leaving viewers stumped.

"As Charlie was born in summer I wanted to take him to our top park to see the leaves and see if he would enjoy playing in the piles—which of course he did," Carter told Newsweek.

5. Cat's 'Top Tier' Hiding Spot

1 of 2

One tricky image stumped thousands when Annabelle Wenas, from Indonesia, snapped a picture with 2-year-old cat Mochi hiding in the background.

"This one is top tier," said one commenter, while another said: "That took me far, far too long."

6. Cat Branded 'Sneak 100' for Hiding Spot

1 of 2

Thousands were left baffled when Louison's cat Mejai found the perfect hiding spot in a bookshelf in their French home.

"People actually guessed easily where she was hiding, it wasn't that hard, but she was really great in the dark," Louison told Newsweek.

7. 'Perfectly Camouflaged' Garden Cat

1 of 2

Ricky the cat from Bradford in England left people scratching their heads after he found the perfect hiding spot in owner Lee Oman's garden.

Oman told Newsweek: "He's not really a hider and I'm not sure he was intentionally doing so at the time."

8. Venomous Snake Hiding in Swamp

1 of 2

Moving onto a slightly more frightening hidden animal, photographer Jeremy Ginn gained viral attention when he shared a picture featuring a hidden copperhead snake.

"As you can see in the photo, copperheads are well camouflaged in leaf litter. As a defensive measure, this species tends to freeze into place, relying on this camouflage to not be seen," Ginn told Newsweek. "They see humans as a large predator, and would prefer no interaction with us if at all possible."

9. Deadly Snake Lurking in the Pines

1 of 2

Tommy Hamrick, an 18-year-old biology student in Florida, confused Facebook users after sharing a snap of an eastern coral snake hidden in the undergrowth.

Hamrick told Newsweek: "I was biking along some back roads with my father when I noticed the bright yellow and red bands poking out from beneath some pine straw."

10. Festive Hidden Cat

1 of 2

In a Christmas-inspired twist on the usual hidden animal pictures, Redditor u/bunarelli shared the new game from her household of "spot the cat" since her cat Squilly started hiding in their Christmas tree.

"She got in the tree exactly one second after I finished stringing the lights. I didn't even have a chance to hang ornaments before she was in the tree," the owner told Newsweek.