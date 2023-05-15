Watch Golden Retriever's Reaction to Being Told Not To Jump on Grandparents

Internet users have been left in hysterics by a golden retriever visibly sulking after being told he can't jump up on his grandparents, even if they are his favorites.

The viral video was shared on TikTok (@goldenlifeofloki) showing Loki's clear misery after he was told he's "not allowed to jump on his human grandparents." TikTok users have loved seeing the very expressive dog's reaction, as the clip has already generated over 18 million views.

Since she shared the video, owner Nina Theeuwes told Newsweek that Loki just "wants to greet everyone and so he starts jumping to get attention." She is still trying to train the 18-month-old pup, but he can barely control his excitement when he sees his grandparents, as he "goes absolutely crazy for his favorite guests."

"As he's still so young, we're continuously trying to train him, and jumping is one of the things that is progressing the slowest," Theeuwes said. "Whenever we have people over, we tell them to ignore Loki as best as possible, but this often results in them still talking to him. We don't blame them though. who can ignore such a cute boy?"

Loki looks dejected after being told not to jump on grandparents. The video of the sad golden retriever has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many people insisting that he should be allowed to greet people however he wants. @goldenlifeofloki

While many dogs will jump up to greet people, it's typically a behavior that owners want to discourage. Dogs mostly do it for attention because it's very hard to ignore a large dog jumping up, so it helps them get exactly what they want.

The American Kennel Club encourages people to ignore dogs when they jump, so that it won't see it as rewarding to do so. Owners can also teach their dog to enact another greeting when they have visitors, such as sitting down or lying on the floor, which can be accomplished by using treats to reward this behavior.

Once dogs realize that jumping up to people won't be rewarded with fuss or treats, they should soon stop doing it entirely.

While Theeuwes is still training Loki not to misbehave, she regularly finds herself bemused by his reactions to being told off. But on this occasion, she was left incredulous by his very exaggerated facial expression.

Theeuwes, from Amsterdam, told Newsweek: "Loki has always been quite expressive, but this time was extraordinary. We definitely had a laugh, but gave him a treat quickly afterwards to take his mind off things.

"The reactions have been overwhelming since the video blew up, but there seems to be a consensus that Loki should totally be allowed to jump on everyone, and that we should consider getting new grandparents. It's great to see how everyone is enjoying the video, and there's no need to worry because Loki is getting all the love and treats he deserves."

After the video of the "sensitive doggo" was posted on May 8, Loki has undoubtedly won the hearts of many TikTok users who insist that his behavior is perfectly acceptable.

One person commented on the video: "His feelings are really hurt. After all he is their grand pup."

Another comment on the video reads: "You let him jump right now and apologize to that sweet boy."

While an additional TikTok user wrote: "Most expressive dog I've ever seen."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.