Golden Retriever Refusing To Get Out of Pool Melts Hearts: 'Let Him Stay'

A dog that didn't want to stop swimming has melted hearts online.

In a video with 7.9 million views, Chief the golden retriever was seen less than impressed when his owners told him that it was time to get out of the pool.

Not only did he refuse to move, but he made his feelings very clear by whimpering at his owners who posted the video with the caption: "But I don't wanna leave."

Millions of TikTokers have viewed the hilarious moment, but amazingly Chief's love of the water could be more rare than you might think.

"I come across more dogs not liking to go into water than ones who do, and it can really vary across the breed types," accredited dog trainer Joe Nutkins told Newsweek. "If dogs have good experiences around water, paddling pools or streams when younger, they may be more likely to enjoy water games as adults, while dogs that never went into water previously may be weary the first time they are given a chance for a splash about or a swim."

Chief isn't the only golden to have a passion for a good swim. Earlier this year, another retriever named Duke delighted the internet when he refused to get out of the pool during a storm.

"You might expect gundog breeds to love the water, these include Labradors, golden retrievers, Nova Scotia duck tolling retrievers and Chesapeake Bay retrievers," explained Nutkins. "These breeds actually have slightly webbed feet to help him water."

But that doesn't mean other breeds won't enjoy the odd dip. "Other breeds love the water too. This often includes various terrier breeds, poodles, Newfoundlands—who are literally bred for the water with thick coats to keep the body warm—and of course the Portuguese water dog with thick fur and webbed feet to help them stay in water longer," she added.

Swimming is also good for our canine friends as it provides low-impact exercise. "Swimming, paddling, walking through shallow water can all be good ways of providing our dogs with a low-impact style of fitness with the water providing resistance even when it's only just covering the paws," said Nutkins.

In thousands of comments, viewers shared their reactions to the hilarious footage.

"With that sweet little whine, adorable face, and that slowly wagging tail, I think Chief usually gets his way," said one commenter.

"You let him stay forever," wrote another.

"I had a golden retriever and had the same exact problem," said another dog owner.

