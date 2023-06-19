Funny

Golden Retriever Refusing to Get Out of Pool in a Storm Delights Viewers

By
Funny Dogs Pets Trends Trending

Golden retrievers love water and, whether it's the beach or a muddy puddle, they will get in.

One golden retriever who will not miss an opportunity to jump in the pool is Duke, who is owned by Kimberly Clark. In a TikTok video, which has been viewed over 2.9 million times since it was posted on June 17, Duke can be seen bobbing around in a pool, while Clark tries to tempt him out due to an impending storm.

"I know it's Saturday but it is fixing to rain, and storm. Why are you in the pool? Come on, you're going to have to get out because it's about to storm," Clark can be heard saying. Duke completely ignores her, swimming around his pool. He does appear to hear the thunder, but refuses to get out of the pool, then stares at his owner with a hurt look on his face. "Don't give me that puppy-dog stare. You gotta get out," says Clark.

Golden retriever water
A stock image of a golden retriever playing in the water in front of cliffs. A video of Duke the golden retriever refusing to get out of a pool before a storm has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.9 million views. MathewHayward/Getty Images

Golden retrievers have protective, water-repellent coats, which mean they can stay in the water as long as they like. As Duke proves, they would like to never come out. Their dense coats provide them with a layer of insulation while repelling water so they easily float.

"They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood," says the American Kennel Club. "These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes."

If you enjoy water sports or live by water, then a golden retriever is the dog for you, adds the AKC.

"If you are a water lover yourself, you'll never find a better companion than the golden retriever," says pet-advice website Wag Walking, "They will not only take your game of fetch into the pool or pond and burn off their energy with a water workout, but they will also love to accompany you to the beach or your favorite lakeside retreat. Swimming is an excellent exercise for goldens, even when they are young."

@kimberlyclark78

♬ original sound - Kimberly Clark
@kimberlyclark78

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video. "Adorable. Nope lady I don't hear nothin, leave me alone, and let me enjoy my life," wrote one user.

"This is the best video ever. I loved it it made me cry. I love how you talk to him. So cute," posted another. "The look on his face," commented a third user on TikTok.

Newsweek has reached out to Kimberly Clark via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC