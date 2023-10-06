Funny

Viral Moment Golden Retriever Refuses to Leave Pool: 'He Actually Said No'

A video of a dog seemingly not wanting to get out of a pool has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on August 28 by user @laurajeanj and has received more than 1.2 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a golden retriever in what appears to be small pool outdoors next to a larger one.

The dog can be seen swimming back and forth, seemingly oblivious to a voice in the video yelling: "Freddy, Freddy. Fred, come on."

I swear at one point he actually said “NO!” #goldenretriever #dog #dogsoftiktok #fyp

Do All Dogs Love to Swim?

Swimming is a great form of exercise for dogs, especially for those with stiff or painful joints. It can also help keep them cool in hot weather.

However, "not every dog is a water baby," says the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), a veterinary charity based in the U.K. Dogs with short legs (such as corgis) or ones with short noses (such as pugs) will find swimming to be hard work.

Our canine pets should never be left unsupervised when swimming. "Even a regular swimmer can get into trouble if they encounter strong currents or can't figure out how to exit a pool," says the VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains.

Some swimming areas are much safer for canines than others, says the PDSA. These include lakes, dog-friendly beaches and slow-moving rivers, as well as private swimming pools or paddling pools.

Golden retriever in a pool.
A golden retriever swims in a pool. A video of a dog of the same breed refusing to get out of a pool has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

'The Defiance'

The golden retriever in the latest viral clip lets out a few barks, appearing to ignore the voice beckoning him out of the pool.

"Come on, let's go inside," the voice says, as the dog is seen briefly getting out of the smaller pool only to jump immediately into the adjacent larger one. He continues to do laps across it as the clip ends.

A caption shared with the post reads: "I swear at one point he actually said 'NO!'"

Several TikTok users were in stitches over the dog's reaction in the latest video.

DJB simply wrote "the defiance," and hope4thelazy commented: "The back and forth by the waterfall sent me."

User _sarah posted: "This got to be one of the funniest and cutest videos I have ever seen."

User luckypennyrescuepup noted: "When he looks at you through the waterfall opening but then just keeps swimming."

MexicanPepper commented: "He's living his best life."

NosyParker2023 wrote: "If that's not a dog living his BEST life, I don't know what is."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC