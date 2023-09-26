Funny

Dog Who Can 'Switch Gears' While Swimming Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
Funny Pets Dogs Swimming Sea

Internet users have become obsessed with the hilarious way one border collie will switch gears in the water so he can swim in different ways.

A video shared by TikTok user @adventureswithmase five days ago shows the incredible differences between Mason, the golden retriever, and his buddy Loki. Mason will happily use all four legs to paddle in the water, as his owner dubbed him "a 4-wheel drive dog."

Loki the border collie is a stark contrast, however, as underwater footage showed him swimming in "2 wheel drive," as he moved just his two front paws. But that wasn't his only skill, as Loki was also seen swimming using three legs, as one of his back legs kicked out to help propel him forward.

@adventureswithmase

Replying to @Hannah Shelton loki’s gears are a little rusty but they still work! 😅👍 #dogsoftiktok #dog #underwater #dogswimming

♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song - julie on the internet

The hilarious video showing how Loki "can switch gears in the water" has generated plenty of attention online, already with more than 6.3 million views and over 590,000 likes on the social-media site. Alongside the viral clip, the TikTok user wrote in the caption that "Loki's gears are a little rusty, but they still work."

Border collies are known for their incredible work ethic and sporting prowess, which the American Kennel Club (AKC) says makes them perfect dogs for any agility, tracking, and obedience tasks. With their heritage as a herding animal, border collies are almost unstoppable on land, but they may not be the first breed that comes to mind when thinking about swimming ability.

Unsurprisingly, Labradors and retrievers have much-stronger swimming abilities, and Mason's four-wheel drive was the perfect display of that. The AKC notes that Labrador retrievers were bred to retrieve waterfowl, even in difficult conditions, so they are accustomed to the water.

Other breeds that can't get enough of the water include the American water spaniel, as the name might suggest, the English setter, Lagotto Romagnolo, Newfoundland, and the standard poodle. Many of these breeds were developed to work in the water, according to the AKC, be that for hunting, rescuing, or retrieving objects.

Mason and Loki's owners regularly share videos of the two dogs together, often highlighting the amusing differences between their personalities, with their swimming abilities being just another example of that.

Border collie enjoying the water
A border collie plays in the water. TikTok users have been left in hysterics by underwater footage showing how a similar dog switches up his gears while paddling. kontrymphoto/Getty Images

Social-media users can't get enough of the footage showing the different ways the two dogs can swim. Since the video was posted on September 21, it has received more than 600 comments on TikTok, with many people praising Loki's apprehension towards the water.

One comment on the clip reads: "Loki swims like he's scared of something touching his paws."

Another person responded: "I've never seen a dog's legs when they swim, I'm so glad I have now."

Some TikTok users even shared tales of how their own dogs love to swim. One viewer commented: "One of my dogs have 5 wheel drive. Her tail goes too!"

Newsweek reached out to @adventureswithmase via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC