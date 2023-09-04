No One Can Believe Golden Retriever's Favorite Game Is to 'Clean Up' Home

Golden retrievers are loyal, dependable and very easy to train, so much so that you might even be able to coach them to clean your house.

In a viral TikTok video with more than 376,000 views, Ollie the golden retriever can be seen being told to clean up. He can then be seen rushing around the house and putting his toys in their basket. At one point, Ollie takes the same toy out of the receptacle and places it back in, leading his owner to accuse him of cheating.

"Pro tip: teach your dog to clean up his toys," reads the caption.

A golden retriever with a furry toy in its mouth. A dog of the same breed called Ollie has been filmed cleaning up his own toys, showing off his skills.

Golden retrievers are considered one of the most trainable dogs around, according to the American Kennel Club. "Consistently near the top of the most popular breeds list, this beautiful and friendly dog is also very trainable and eager to please. Golden retrievers can be silly and fun, but don't underestimate their brainpower," says the AKC.

While it is possible to teach an old dog new tricks, experts agree that, to get the best results, you should start training your puppy as young as possible.

"Training begins immediately with group-based Puppy Kindergarten and basic obedience," says the AKC. "Goldens are eager to please, easily trainable, and classes provide the opportunity to meet their physical, social, and mental needs.

"It is critical to establish a working relationship from which to build a foundation of solid obedience skills to successfully meet the challenges of the budding teenager," the AKC adds. "This is the time to bond with your dog, develop trust, explore their instinctual potential, and learn which dogs your puppy will like as playmates. Not all dogs like every other dog! Kinda like us two-legged types."

Golden retrievers reach their teenage years at around 6 to 18 months. At this stage, your dog might become cranky, feisty, subdued and reclusive, according to the AKC, whose experts recommend focusing on socializing your dog.

"Now is the time to find your puppy's BFFs," the experts say. "Ones with whom they can enjoy frolicking, wrestling, and Zooming. Do not expect or force your puppy to 'like' every dog. Just like children, they will have their preferences. Respect their choices."

Users on TikTok were impressed by the clever dog.

"How did you teach him to do this! Can you post a tutorial?!" wrote one user.

"Love how he uses the couch for the high speed turn at the end," posted another.

"My dog does the same re-grabbing of the toy she JUST put away only to put it away again. Pro tip - teach em how to do the same with trash & laundry," commented a third.

Newsweek has reached out to @olliekim7 via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.