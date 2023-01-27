Golden Retriever's 'Secret Language' With Owner Has Internet In Hysterics

Dogs never fail to amuse us with their constant tail-wagging and frantic licking and one owner has turned his golden retriever's instinctive licking into a "secret language."

In a TikTok video that has delighted viewers, the owner, Tyler, can be seen responding to his pup's enthusiastic attempts to lick his face by sticking his tongue back out at her.

After a few back and forths, the pair appear to develop a "secret language."

"Don't interrupt me," Tyler jokingly tells his pooch.

According the The Kennel Club, licking is a common way in which dogs express their affection towards the people.

"It's an instinctive behavior that's linked to the comfort they felt when their mothers licked them as babies," according to the Kennel Club.

By this logic, the pup, named Maple, could be interpreting Tyler's mimicking licks as a sign of love and could be responding to that.

"Maple will be turning three-years-old on February 20," Tyler told Newsweek. "She's a wacky dog that loves playing fetch more than life itself. She's good with all dogs, people and babies. She's the life of the party and definitely enjoys being the center of attention."

The now-viral TikTok video was posted to the platform by Tyler on January 23 and has since been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Tyler begins the clip by saying: "We've recently started our own secret language."

The video has received more than 450,000 likes to date and the pair's lively "conversation" has left viewers in hysterics.

One jokingly commented underneath the post: "Don't interrupt me."

"Subtitles please?" another added.

"Opens google translate," a third wrote underneath the post.

Tyler and Maple appear to have a close bond, with Tyler's TikTok page seemingly dedicated to charting Maple's growth and funny antics.

Golden retrievers are known to be easy-going and friendly dogs, with generally calm and gentle temperaments. According to The American Kennel Club, the breed make excellent therapy dogs and are able to soothe and comfort people with their affectionate nature.

Compared with other breeds, golden retrievers are one of the more agreeable types of dog out there and respond well to training.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.