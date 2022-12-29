Golden Retriever's Reaction To New Baby Melts Hearts Online: 'Priceless'

A golden retriever's reaction to a new baby joining the family has melted hearts since it was shared online.

In a viral post shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, user ebba16012020 showed the moment Ebba the golden retriever first met a new addition to the family.

In the clip, a man holding the child could be seen kneeling down close to Ebba—giving her a chance to smell the young baby.

Seconds later, Ebba started to jump up and down excitedly and seemed overjoyed to have a new family member to care for.

According to the American Kennel Club, golden retrievers are classed as "good with children."

It added: "Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train.

"They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood.

Since the video was shared on December 28, it has managed to attract some 2.1 million views and more than 126,700 likes.

The overwhelming number of commenters praised the dog and its kind-hearted nature when coming face-to-face with the new family member.

TikTok user Baby piranha said: "I've never seen a dog literally beg to see the baby." Roy Lobo added: "That's too damn sweet. Thanks for that and congratulations."

User 7443831436892 posted: "New best friend cannot wait to play so adorable true love." Gazzmoo commented: "Instant best friend and protector. You are so lucky to have both of those souls in your life."

While MonicaUSMC said: "Aawwhhh this moment is priceless."

Newsweek has contacted ebba16012020 for comment.

