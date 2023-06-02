Funny

Watch Golden Retriever's Reaction Shift as She Realizes Dad's Sneaky Tactic

By
Funny Dogs Pets TikTok Video games

A dog owner's trick for playing video games uninterrupted is making the internet giggle.

So he could play The Legend of Zelda Game: Tears of the Kingdom in peace, TikTok user Siddharth treated his dog, Raya, to an early dinner, followed by a nice long walk and "some scratchos." However, the golden retriever saw through his scheme and spent the evening staring down the 31-year-old while he played.

"When I ignore Raya to play Zelda, she'll sometimes try to get my attention by bringing me a bone to hold or by running between my legs," Siddharth, from Ontario, Canada, told Newsweek.

"She's recently resorted to booping the control to get my attention and even going on her back for belly rubs."

Raya the Golden Retriever
Raya realized the long walk and extra scratches were for her owner's benefit more than hers. @rayathegoldo

Although Raya is usually an independent dog, the 2-year-old is used to being the center of attention and finds being ignored for a video game unacceptable. As a Zelda devotee, Siddharth concocted a plan to play Tears of the Kingdom undisturbed.

"I've been a fan of Zelda for as long as I've owned a Nintendo console," Siddharth said. "I got the game on release day and waited two hours for the midnight pickup. Raya was there super confused at what we were waiting for."

The sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the latest installment in the Nintendo franchise was released on May 12, 2023. The action-adventure game sold 10 million copies worldwide in just three days, with fans booking a day off work and calling in sick to play.

Siddharth shared a video of him ignoring Raya's pleas for attention to TikTok, hilariously captioned: "He planned it all."

Raya the Golden Retriever watching TV
Raya does not appreciate being ignored for The Legend of Zelda. @rayathegoldo

The cute clip shows the retriever staring at Siddharth while he plays on his Nintendo Switch before she accepts defeat and watches the game on the TV. The funny footage went viral, receiving more than 500,000 views.

"Sometimes I give in. Others I don't," said Siddharth, a product manager. "When I don't, she usually ends up just watching me play to see what the big deal is. It's super cute."

Raya's usual routine consists of two long "breaks" a day—once in the morning and once in the evening. These breaks include a 30-minute walk, a tasty meal, some training and plenty of playtime.

However, when the weather is nice, Siddharth takes Raya for longer walks, so she didn't suspect his plan on the game's release day.

Raya the Golden Retriever on a walk
Raya gets plenty of walks and playtime when her owner isn't on the Nintendo Switch. @rayathegoldo

"I make it up to Raya by giving her extra long and fun breaks and giving her my utmost attention when I'm spending time with her," he said. "But unfortunately that memory is short-lived."

Dog lovers and Zelda fans found the footage relatable, with Micro Ondes Argenté writing: "This is me."

"Legit did this last night with my Golden! It does not work," said Natstv.

"My girl sits in my lap and grumbles the whole time I play," wrote Nikki-Lee Cassibo.

"My dog loves to watch when i ride the horse," said Ziegenmama.

"While ball and food are life. Right now the hoomans have TOTK to play," joked Shawn from CA.

"I mean it's Zelda," commented wlildveg. "Would not blame him for anything."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC