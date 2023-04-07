What Restaurants Open on Good Friday? Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP and More

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday, may have an upsetting history but the day is revered in the Christian faith and observed as a religious holiday.

According to Christian belief, Good Friday, which falls on April 7 this year, marks the day that Jesus was crucified and died a human death.

Holy Saturday is then observed as another day of remembrance, while Easter Sunday is the ultimate celebration, recognizing Jesus rising from the dead.

Like Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, Good Friday is not a federal holiday in the U.S. like New Year's Day, July 4, Thanksgiving, or Christmas.

Pope Francis pictured on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. Good Friday is revered by the Christian faith, and observed as a religious holiday. Getty Images/Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Though Good Friday is not a national holiday, there may still be some changes to the opening times of your favorite businesses and restaurants.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about which restaurants are open on Good Friday, including McDonald's, Wendy's, and Starbucks.

Which Restaurants Are Open on Good Friday?

For all the below restaurants, customers are advised to check with their local branches as information may differ depending on location.

Burger King

Though Burger King operates reduced hours on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, on Good Friday, and the rest of the Easter weekend, most locations are expected to operate as normal.

A spokesperson for Burger King told Newsweek: "Holiday hours vary by franchised location. Guests can confirm these hours at their local restaurant or online through the Burger King app."

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open on Good Friday, however, they will then be closed on Easter Sunday.

Since it was founded in 1946, the policy at Chick-fil-A has dictated that they are closed every Sunday. This is due to founder S. Truett Cathy's Christian faith.

Left: A sign hangs outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on May 06, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. Right: A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign is seen in the Park Slope neighborhood on April 29, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Both chains are expected to be open on Good Friday 2023, but will be closed on Easter Sunday. Getty Images/Scott Olson/ Michael M. Santiago

Chipotle

Most Chipotle restaurants will open their doors as normal on Good Friday.

The opening hours may vary by location, but Chipotle is normally open locally from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fast-food Mexican restaurant will be ready for business on the Saturday leading into Easter, as well as on Easter Monday, but they will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Denny's

Denny's restaurants will be open for dining in and takeout across the Easter weekend.

Many Denny's locations are open 24 hours a day, while some close at 11 p.m.

IHOP

Most U.S. IHOP locations will be open on Good Friday, running normal hours of operation.

While many of the International House of Pancakes' restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, others are open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

McDonald's

McDonald's restaurants are expected to be open on Good Friday.

Locations will be either open for 24 hours if they operate that way usually, or they will open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden, known for its famous basket of breadsticks, will be open for business across the 2023 Easter weekend.

Most Olive Garden restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. locally.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut will be open on Good Friday this year, though some locations may operate reduced hours.

Left: An Olive Garden sign. Right: A view of a Pizza Hut Logo on June 29, 2018, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Most locations of both restaurant chains will be open over Easter Weekend. Getty Images/ Shannon O'Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Shake Shack

Shake Shack, known for its delicious burgers, will be open as normal on Good Friday.

Starbucks

Starbucks will remain open over Easter weekend, though hours will vary for each store and state.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Newsweek: "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.

"We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator."

"The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead, and pay," they added.

Subway

Most Subway restaurants will be open on Good Friday. However, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours.

Subways are normally open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., though some locations may open late and/or close early across the Easter weekend.

Waffle House

The popular restaurant will continue to serve sweet treats on Good Friday to get customers ready for the Easter weekend.

Wendy's

Though Wendy's restaurants operate reduced hours on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, on Good Friday most restaurants will operate as normal.

A spokesperson for Wendy's told Newsweek: "Many Wendy's locations will be open and ready to serve you, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location. To find out when your nearest Wendy's will be open on Easter, please visit our location finder at: order.wendys.com/location."