'The Goofiest' Cane Corso Plays Peekaboo With Dad in Adorable Clip

A cane corso has made a big impact on online viewers after a video of him playing peekaboo with his dad went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the video, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Noleeeyy, Royce can be seen looking at his dad in the yard, who starts playing peekaboo from outside the window. Royce quickly picks up on the game, hilariously imitating his owner's moves.

The video, which quickly went viral across the platform, comes with a caption that says: "Oh so we are playing peek a boo huh?" In a comment, the poster added: "Our dog is the biggest dork and goofiest dog you'll meet. Big personality for sure."

dog playing peek-a-boo melts hearts
A stock image shows a cane corso. A cane corso playing peekaboo with his owner has delighted viewers of the TikTok video. Getty Images

Cane corsos are quite intelligent dogs, according to the website PetKeen. In fact, they are more clever than the average dog, and they can pick up new commands very quickly.

But at the same time, cane corsos are not the best dog for listening to human commands. That's because historically they were bred to lie around watching for bad guys, so they never really had to "respond to their master's every whim." So if you want a dog that listens to your commands, a cane corso may not be the one.

"Cane Corsos are quite territorial. They're aloof with strangers and not very good with other dogs, either. Therefore, training and socialization at an early age are absolutely necessary to prevent potential aggression later on," PetKeen says.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 2.1 million views and 438,700 likes on TikTok.

@noleeeyy

Oh so we are playing peek a boo huh? #canecorso #funny #husbandanddog

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

One user, Kristal, commented: "Did he learn this just now or was this something you taught him? This is the cutest trick I've seen ever." And weratedogs said: "He caught on so quick omg."

Pepper Flora added: "This is so adorable! I have a Corso too and he's also a giant dork lol."

Mamastreets commented: "Omg this was priceless! So dang cute!" And Somebodyoncesaid wrote: "Rumor has it that they are still there playing this." Lisa Sharkey553 added: "That is exactly what I needed to see today. really cheered me up. Thanks."

Another user, Ela, commented: "And this is why u never get anything done." ObsXcure said: "My dog making best friends with the guy breaking into my house." And michellemorgan133 added: "This must be the cutest thing."

Bloodsugarbaby wrote: "He is like fine two can play at that game." And Amy said: "I now want a dog just so I could do this all day!"

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Noleeeyy for comment via TikTok Comments.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

