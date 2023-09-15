GOP Congresswoman Pens Kids' Book on Banana Biden 'Cheating' Orange Trump

A new children's book portrays former President Donald Trump as a valiant orange whose quest to "Make Fruitland Great Again" is thwarted by a "cheating" banana resembling President Joe Biden.

Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, a staunch Trump supporter who has backed false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" by Biden, co-authored the forthcoming book, The Legend of Naranja, with her husband Andrew Gamberzky. Luna was elected as Florida's first Mexican-American congresswoman last year following a successful Trump-endorsed campaign.

The Legend of Naranja, described on its website as being "loosely inspired by the 2020 presidential race," casts Trump as "Naranja"—the Spanish word for "orange"—and Biden as "Señor Banana." The book also describes Trump, who lost in 2020 after receiving over 7 million less national popular votes than Biden, as "the crowd favorite."

A Donald Trump supporter is pictured holding a child dressed as the ex-president at a rally in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2020. A new Trump-themed children's book, co-authored by GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, pits an orange stand-in for Trump against an evil banana representing President Joe Biden. SAUL LOEB/AFP

"All the fruit in Fruitland are excited for the big race that will determine their next leader," a plot description on the website reads. "Naranja is the crowd favorite, but Señor Banana has some tricks up his peel. Who will squeeze the day and become the next leader of Fruitland?"

While a complete synopsis was not available, the story apparently involves orange Trump defending the honor of a "sweet Lady Manzana," who is in danger of "becoming applesauce" due to a threat by the evil banana Biden.

Our kids book is out! The legend of Naranja 🍊 is officially available for purchase! Signed copies available here

👉🏼 https://t.co/5qh6JQbzju 👈🏼! pic.twitter.com/x8G1AC33GU — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) September 14, 2023

Newsweek reached out for comment to the Biden and Trump campaigns via email on Thursday night.

During a Thursday interview on conservative podcast The Alec Lace Show, Luna further explained that the book was meant to encourage young children to "get politically involved" and do "the right thing" by following the example of Trump.

"It's about a race, and ultimately the orange is doing the right thing and wins the hearts of the people of Fruitland," Luna said. "The banana is cheating and ultimately ends up winning the race but doesn't have the support ... It's a really good lesson for kids in that doing the right thing isn't always going to 'get you the title,' but it will get you respect."

"You know, you have so many people that try to demonize Trump, especially young kids," she continued. "I think it's important for kids to get politically involved at an early age ... We're new parents, and so we'll be reading this to our son."

Luna discussed the book after claiming that it was "silly" to call the notion of massive voter fraud deciding elections "a conspiracy theory," citing that there have been people accused of voter fraud and arrested.

However, actual cases of verified voter fraud have occurred in numbers nowhere near what would have been required to overturn the results of the last presidential election in even a single state. A majority of 2020 voter fraud cases also involved those who supported Trump, not Biden.

Luna is not the only pro-Trump Republican to author a children's book that casts the ex-president as a hero fighting against evil Democrats.

Last year, former Trump administration official Kash Patel penned The Plot Against the King, which pits "King Donald" against the evil "Hillary Queenton." Trump praised the book for its portrayal of "the handsome King Donald" and for telling the story of how "the MAGA King prevailed."