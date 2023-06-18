GOP Presidential Hopeful Blasts Idea Trump Can Pardon Himself: 'Unseemly'

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson rejected the idea that former President Donald Trump could pardon himself if elected president in 2024.

Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, appeared on ABC News' This Week on Sunday morning to discuss his candidacy for the presidency. While most Republican candidates have defended Trump amid his myriad of legal issues, Hutchinson has taken a more critical tone toward the former president and is seeking to win support from more traditional anti-Trump conservatives.

Trump recently pleaded not guilty to various charges in both the Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents case and the Manhattan case surrounding an alleged hush money payment he made during his 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Meanwhile, he is facing several probes into his conduct surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Some of his GOP opponents said they would pardon Trump as they seek to strike a balance between differentiating themselves from the ex-president while also not alienating his voter base, who will likely comprise a substantial voting block in the 2024 primary.

Hutchinson, who has previously signaled that he would not pardon Trump, said it would be "unseemly" for him to pardon himself if he wins the 2024 race. He also cast doubt that courts would even allow him to do so.

Former Arkansas Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson speaks in Washington, D.C. on April 29. Hutchinson said he would not support former President Donald Trump pardoning himself if elected president in 2024. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

"From a legal standpoint, from a constitutional standpoint, that is a question that the courts would have to resolve. I'm doubtful of it. I don't think that's what the Constitution intends in giving the president the pardon power. But most importantly, it would be inappropriate, unseemly," he said.

Still, Hutchinson predicted that Trump would likely try to pardon himself if elected.

"I can certainly see Donald Trump doing that. That's exactly what he would intend if he got elected president," he said.

Newsweek reached out to the Hutchinson campaign for comment via email.

The former Arkansas governor previously criticized Republican candidates for discussing giving Trump a pardon on the campaign trail.

"It is simply wrong for a candidate to use the pardon power in the United States of the president in order to curry votes, and in order to get an applause line is just wrong," Hutchinson recently told CNN. "That really undermines the rule of law in our country that I've served my lifetime supporting, and it's offensive to me that anyone will be holding out a pardon under these circumstances."

Which GOP Candidates Have Said They Would Pardon Trump?

The question of a pardon for Trump has divided the GOP field.

Former South Carolina Governor and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who has previously called Trump's alleged actions "reckless," said she would still be inclined to pardon Trump if elected.

"It would be terrible for the country to have a former president in prison for years because of a documents case," Haley said. "So I would be inclined in favor of a pardon."

Other candidates, including entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and talk show host Larry Elder, have also voiced support for pardoning the former president.

"It would be a lot easier for me as a Republican candidate in this race if Donald Trump were not in it, but I don't want to win this election, unlike others, by eliminating our competition by a federal administrative police state arresting my opponents," Ramaswamy said.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have not said whether they would pardon Trump.