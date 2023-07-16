GOP Senator Slammed for 'Outrageous' Abortion Tourism Remarks

Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, was slammed on Twitter for "outrageous" remarks he made on Sunday about "abortion tourism," saying the United States military should not be paying for women to take time off or travel to get the medical procedure.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Friday, mostly along party lines, with four Democrats siding with Republicans to support the amendments made by the GOP. The bill included amendments touching on hot-button issues such as abortion access and transgender care for military personnel.

During a voting session on NDAA amendments on Thursday, House Republicans passed an amendment that would block the Pentagon from reimbursing military personnel who have to travel out of state to undergo an abortion. Some GOP-led states have restrictions or a full ban on abortion enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned last June, a 1973 landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that protected women's federal right to an abortion. Several months after Roe was overturned, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced changes to its health care policies that reimbursed service members and their dependents for any expenses incurred while traveling to receive an abortion. Military personnel could also request paid time off to receive reproductive health care.

"The military should not be paying for abortion tourism," Cotton said while speaking to Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream.

Bream then asked, "So what should women who are in uniform in a place where they cannot access an abortion because they are there on orders, what should they do?"

The GOP senator responded by saying, "Well if they want to take that step they have 30 days of annual leave...It shouldn't be taxpayer funds giving them three weeks of paid, uncharged leave. And then also paying for travel and lodging and meal, something that we don't even give our troops when they have a parent die or sibling die or beloved grandparent die."

After his interview appearance on Fox News Sunday, Cotton took to Twitter and wrote: "The defense bill that the House passed funds our troops and the weapons they need to keep us safe. If Democrats are worried about 'politicization,' they should do away with taxpayer-funded abortions and sex change operations."

However, Cotton received pushback for his remarks on social media as former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "Cotton does not want women in the military. But then he probably doesn't want us out of the kitchen either."

Twitter account VoteVets also responded to the senator's remarks by writing, "Tom Cotton voted against the Violence Against Women Act. So this tracks."

Former CIA official Marc Polymeropoulos tweeted, "'Abortion tourism' is such an affront to a woman making an extremely difficult personal choice. And coming from a man. Hmmmm. What a reprehensible and outrageous line. Also it's political jackassery. The Dems should run this clip in every swing state."

Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis wrote Cotton "objects to tax dollars supporting our troops who want abortion services but he's all for US tax dollars supporting the military in Israel where troops receive abortion services. So his claim that there's no 'life unworthy of life' has an exception for aborting Jews?"

Representative Chrissy Houlahan, a Pennsylvania Democrat, wrote, "This is outrageous. Senator, we've both served and we know better. The modern military depends on supporting service members AND their families. And we can't have an effective military if our troops and their families can't find medical care where they are."

Representative Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican, praised the House's vote on Twitter on Friday and wrote, "I'm proud to have led this effort. Biden's RADICAL abortion agenda has no place in this country. We will STOP it at every turn!!"

Meanwhile, political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins, told Newsweek on Sunday, "Polling shows that about two-thirds of the American population think that abortion should be legal. Most Americans believe that it should be just as accessible for military women as civilian women. So the [Senator] Tommy Tuberville and Tom Cotton positions are not mainstream."

Collins added: "While this position might be popular with Evangelicals and the most conservative segments of the Republican Party, it will not be popular with moderate Republicans, and it will hurt the image of the party with Independent voters."