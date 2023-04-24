Funny

How Great Danes Drink Water Sees Internet in Stitches: 'Always Wet'

A video of a large dog leaving the floor "always wet" after drinking from his water bowl has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip shared by @itssmacaylaa, which had received 2.6 million views at the time of writing, showed a Great Dane with his head bent over a water bowl.

A caption shared with the post said: "My floors are always wet."

A voice in the video said: "The one thing they never tell you about Great Danes is the water. This boy literally just blew bubbles in his water bowl and then just let it go everywhere."

Water was seen dripping from the mouth of the Great Dane, as he moved his head away from the bowl.

Great Dane standing in barrel of water.
A file photo of a Great Dane appearing to drool, standing with its two front feet in a barrel of water. A video of a Great Dane leaving floors "always wet" while drinking from his water bowl has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Standing as tall as 32 inches at the shoulder, Great Danes come with an "imposing size, weight and strength," according to the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred dog registry, and owning one is "a commitment not to be entered into lightly."

The AKC says: "Danes tower over most other dogs and when standing on their hind legs, they are taller than most people."

In a September 2020 article for PetMD, veterinarian Dr. Krista Seraydar said there's no generally accepted weight range for large dog breeds.

"Most veterinarians consider any dog—regardless of breed or mix of breeds—that weighs between 50-100 pounds to be a large-breed dog," she said.

Apart from the challenges around drinking water outlined in the latest viral video, large dogs tend to have more health issues, from orthopedic disorders (conditions relating to bones or muscles) to certain cancers, such as mast cell tumors (a form of skin cancer), according to Seraydar.

@itssmacaylaa

My floors are always wet. #greatdane #greatdanesoftiktok #largedog #largedogbreed #largedogproblems #dogsoftiktok #water #waterplay #fyp #funny

♬ Sunshine - WIRA

Users on TikTok were left in stitches by the Great Dane's way of drinking water. Several shared stories of their own dogs' messy drinking methods.

Courtney Way said: "At least yours stays in one place! Mine walks all over the house leaving a river everywhere!!"

The original poster replied: "Oh don't be fooled, this guy walks the whole house! I don't dare walk around in socks."

TikTok's user3919995103640 added: "Then proceeds to walk into the living room and shake his head and splatter water and slobber everywhere including the ceiling!"

JeannieG wrote: "I have a washable rug, he drips on that. They make such a mess lol [laugh out loud]."

Jeff Cunningham said: "My Dane puts her entire face in it," while Jessica said: "My sister trained hers to wipe his face on a towel after he drank."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video hasn't been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

