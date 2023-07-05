'Greatest Athletes of All Time' List Sparks Fierce Debate

A list of the 'greatest athletes of all time' has divided opinion on social media as sports fans take umbrage at who has been placed in the No. 1 spot.

While these kinds of lists can often provoke fierce debate, it would seem that Twitter user MLFootball has certainly ruffled feathers with their view on who would make up the top 10 of GOAT athletes ("greatest of all time").

At the top is recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady. NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky follows in second, with arguably the best soccer player ever, Lionel Messi, in third, ahead of him joining Major League Soccer at Inter Miami in Florida.

Tom Brady at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Joining this esteemed trio on the top 10 list are NBA great Michael Jordan, Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps, sprint king Usain Bolt, boxing champion Muhammad Ali, tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, with baseball star Mike Trout completing the list.

It would seem that not many are happy that record-breaking former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is thought to the best of the pile, despite him winning more Super Bowls himself than any team in NFL history.

As the debate raged, one Twitter user wrote: "I respect Wayne's placement but Messi has to be 1. Tom Brady can be top 5. If [baseball pitcher Shohei] Ohtani wins some World Series, he will top the list."

Another argued for a different quarterback to be on the list: "No mahomes=invalid"

An NBA fan pointed out that a basketball player should be placed higher that a NFL star: "Lol [laugh out loud] imagine thinking a football player is the greatest athlete when they never play both ends. Football is more team oriented than sports like basketball - every player relies on each other. In basketball you can have one man take over and take most of the shots"

Wayne Gretzky #99 of the New York Rangers skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 7, 1998 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

While another felt that a golfing great should have been included: "Tiger Woods should definitely crack top-10 on everyone's list, no matter what you think of golf or the man. Big miss"

After 24 years in the NFL, Brady announced his retirement in February and is due to join FOX Sports as a commentator.

When telling fans about his decision, Brady said: "Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time and when I woke up this morning, I figured I'll just press record and let you guys know first," he added.

"It won't be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever, there's too many.

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," Brady said.

With his voice beginning to crack a little, Brady added: "I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

