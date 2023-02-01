Tom Brady Announces Retirement From the NFL—Read His Full Statement

Tom Brady has announced his retirement in a statement that he posted on social media on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was going to become a free agent in March and there has been much speculation about what his next move will be, with the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers being mooted as to making a move for the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).

The legendary NFL star posted a video in which he spoke frankly to the camera and told fans that after last year's "emotional" announcement, this time he would "get to the point" and end speculation about his future.

Brady told fans: "Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time and when I woke up this morning I figured I'll just press record and let you guys know first.

"It won't be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many.

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

With his voice beginning to crack a little, Brady added: "I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Brady has already signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports to be part of their NFL team, so it is expected that he will be ready to take on this role for the start of the next season.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

