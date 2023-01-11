'Guitar Genius' Jeff Beck's Sudden Death Stuns the Rock Music World

Jeff Beck, recognized as one of the most admired and influential guitarists in rock 'n' roll history, died on Tuesday at age 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," Beck's representatives wrote Wednesday on his official Twitter account. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday."

Beck rose to fame in the 1960s after joining the Yardbirds, a flourishing British rock group, and quickly went on to form his solo career with his band, the Jeff Beck Group. The rock legend was an eight-time Grammy Award winner, earning his first in 1985 for best rock instrumental performance for his single, "Escape."

Beck was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice—once as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009. Last year, the guitar virtuoso toured with actor Johnny Depp, amid Depp's legal entanglements with his ex-wife, after the duo recorded a cover album together, titled "18."

As the The New York Times wrote Wednesday, Beck "brought a sense of adventure to his playing," incorporating hints of hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera in his work.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

Tributes from fellow rock 'n' roll legends poured in within minutes after news of Beck's death. Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart tweeted a two-part thread in honor of Beck's influence on his own career, as Ronnie Wood, now of The Rolling Stones, and Stewart helped fill out the Jeff Beck Group in 1967.

"He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond," Stewart wrote. "Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything."

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

Wood posted a series of photos featuring the Jeff Beck Group, writing, "Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I'm going to dearly miss him."

"Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock 'n' roll!" Wood continued in a following tweet, featuring a photo of Beck and Wood posing with rock legends Ozzy Osborne and Slash. "Jeff, I will always love you. God bless."

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, a legendary guitarist himself and former Yardbirds member with Beck, also posted a tribute on his Twitter account, writing, "The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions."

"Jeff could channel music from the ethereal," Page added. "His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace."

The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

Other hall-of-famers who saluted Beck's historic career include Tony Iommi, co-founder of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, who posted a photo of himself and the late guitarist on Twitter, writing that he was "totally shocked" by the news.

"Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck," read Iommi's tweet.

Mick Jagger posted a video of himself performing with Beck, captioning the clip, "With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much."

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Osbourne, who featured Beck on his recently released album, "Patient Number 9," also shared group shots of himself posing with Beck, Wood and Slash.

"I can't express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic's passing," Osbourne wrote. "What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans."

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

Paul Stanley, co-lead singer and guitarist of the band KISS, wrote that Beck was "one of the all time guitar masters," adding, "From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever."

Stanley's fellow co-founder of KISS, Gene Simmons, also posted about Beck's passing, writing, "No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness."