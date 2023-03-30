Hilarious Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes Tease Actress Over 'Weird' Ski Crash Trial

Social media users have been teasing actress Gwyneth Paltrow over her ski crash trial.

The Shakespeare in Love star, 50, is appearing in court in Park City, Utah, after she was sued for $300,000 for allegedly causing a ski collision that left a retired optometrist with severe injuries.

Terry Sanderson, 76, alleges Goop founder Paltrow skied into the back of him at the Deer Valley Resort on February 26, 2016, leaving him with multiple injuries.

Paltrow alleges it was actually Sanderson that skied into the back of her, and she's counter-suing for $1 plus her legal fees.

Gwyneth Paltrow pictured in court during her civil trial over a collision with another skier on March 29, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, alleging she recklessly crashed into him while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. Paltrow has countersued for $1, alleging Sanderson was uphill of her and crashed into her back. Getty Images/Rick Bowmer-Pool

The trial sparked a wave of hilarious memes and jokes online last week, with Twitter accounts making light of everything from Paltrow's outfits to Sanderson's attorney Kristin VanOrman.

Newsweek has gathered some of the funniest posts below.

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial Jokes

Twitter user @metacatie wrote: "What I wouldn't give for a second season of the [Gwyneth] Paltrow ski trial."

"I need this Gwenyth Paltrow skigate trial to be part of a South Park episode SO bad," posted @OfficiallySly, referencing the long-running animated television series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

"Don't know if anyone else has been watching the [Gwyneth] Paltrow trial. It's like really bad reality TV. And her lawyer...oh my lanta," added @TdotinLA, alongside two crying laughing emojis and a link to a TikTok clip with footage from the trial.

"I cannot watch another clip of Gwenyth Paltrow in court or the TikTok CEO before congress. How the f*** are any of these people real?" questioned @goodguygenc, referencing TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's recent testimony before Congress.

Another Twitter user, and fan of USA Network legal drama Suits, @callme_seun, wrote: "This Gwyneth Paltrow's trial is so weird. Why are the lawyers so inarticulate and awkward with their gesticulations? Or is this the reality? Did [Suits] lie to me?"

"gwyneth paltrow ski trial is true crime yassified for gay men," added @alex_abads.

The ski crash trial is expected to draw to a close Thursday, March 30, when attorneys present their closing arguments and send the case to the eight-member jury, per the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, Paltrow's children—Apple, 18, and Moses, 16—who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, had their depositions read aloud in court.

Neither child witnessed the 2016 ski crash but Apple testified that her mother was "shaken up" and "visibly upset" after the incident.

Sanderson, meanwhile, has stated that Paltrow crashed into him and skied away and that the crash caused "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering [and] loss of enjoyment of life."