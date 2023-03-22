How to Watch Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski-Crash Trial: Man Sues Actress for $300K

Viewers wishing to watch Gwyneth Paltrow's ski-crash trial can stream the actress' court appearance live.

The Iron Man actress, 50, is appearing in court this week regarding a long-running dispute over a 2016 ski collision.

Goop founder Paltrow has been accused of colliding with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who is seeking damages of $300,000.

Sanderson, 76, filed a lawsuit in 2019. He accused Paltrow of crashing into him seven years ago while heading down the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Sanderson has said the actress simply skied away.

He added that the collision knocked him out and left him with four broken ribs and a brain injury. Sanderson filed a $3.1 million lawsuit, but it has since been reduced to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is countersuing for a single dollar in damages, plus legal fees.

Sanderson told reporters at the time that the Oscar-winner was "distracted" and moving "out of control" in the moments before the crash.

Paltrow, however, has disputed the version of events presented by Sanderson, stating that he was the one who crashed into her.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about where to stream Paltrow's trial live.

How to Watch Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski-Crash Trial

Those wishing to watch the trial live can stream the proceedings online.

USA Today, Law & Crime Network, and COURT TV all live-streamed the trial on Tuesday and are expected to do so again on Wednesday.

Paltrow, her now-husband Brad Falchuk, and her children with ex-husband Chris Martin— Moses, 16, and Apple, 18 — are all expected to testify in the ski-crash case.

Falchuk, and Paltrow's two children, were part of the lifestyle guru's skiing group when the collision took place on February 26, 2016.

Sanderson's attorneys had said they plan to call Shakespeare in Love actress Paltrow to testify on Friday. However, it could happen earlier in the week, depending on when other witnesses arrive in Park City, per the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Paltrow faced criticism on social media in January after she shared her recipe for a salmon salad that she labeled as a "detox reset" meal.

The star took to the Instagram account of her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop to share with her 1.7 million followers video footage of herself preparing the dish.

The comments section on the post was filled with mixed reviews about everything from Paltrow's choice of words to the way in which she prepared the vegetables.

While the post generated a flood of negative comments, a number of fans defended Paltrow.

One wrote of the criticism: "This looks delicious. And I can't believe the comment section if you don't like her, if you think she's old, if you want to critique the salmon how much vegetable she's cutting up or cutting off, etc. etc. then stop following Goop! Jeez the negative energy is 100 times more toxic than her use of olive oil or her salmon!"