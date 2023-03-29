Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Witness Calls Her 'Beautiful Blond Woman' in Court

A witness in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial has gone viral for complimenting the actress's looks while under oath.

Former Deer Valley Resort ski patrol manager Steve Graff testified on the fifth day of the trial in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleges that she was responsible for a ski collision in 2016 that left him with severe injuries. He is asking for more than $300,000, saying that he was left with four broken ribs and years of post-concussion symptoms.

Sanderson, 76, has said Paltrow, 50, skied into his back on the resort on February 26, 2016. But she argues that it was Sanderson who skied into her back and is countersuing him for $1 plus her legal fees.

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her ski accident trial on March 24 in Park City, Utah. Rick Bowmer/Getty Images North America

Graff, now Deer Valley's director of mountain operations, took the stand to defend ski instructor Eric Christiansen, who was giving a lesson to Paltrow's son, Moses, 16, at the time of the incident. Graff said the ski instructor did nothing wrong when he called in the collision.

"It was reported to me as just somebody in the background saying 'beautiful blond lady at Deer Valley,' must be Gwyneth Paltrow," Graff said on the stand.

What occurred in the seconds after he spoke has gone viral on TikTok. After finishing his response, Graff quickly looked over at the Shakespeare in Love actress, and some online commenters thought he was trying to hit on her.

"He looks like a 5 yr. old sneaking a look at his crush," wrote one person in the comments. Another added: "Eyeballed her after he said it."

And a third wrote: "He's trying to take her to dinner tonight."

Trial observers watched the proceedings closely and most intently as Paltrow took the stand on March 24. Sanderson's attorney, Kristin VanOrman, made headlines with her line of questioning, asking the Oscar winner how tall she was and if she was friends with Taylor Swift.

VarOrman also asked: "Now, I'm assuming, and you're under oath here, that you're a good tipper?" Paltrow replied in the affirmative. "Fantastic, I wouldn't expect anything less," the attorney said.

That particular exchange went viral, with one commenter saying he hopes the trial continues forever. "Frankly I don't want this trial to ever end," Matt Bernstein tweeted.

Judge Kent Holmberg, who is presiding over the trial in Park City's 3rd Judicial District Court, asked the defense team to wrap up its case by Thursday to give the jury plenty of time to deliberate.