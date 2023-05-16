News

Gym-Goers Pause Workouts To Take Down Would-Be Robber

By
News Bomb Arrest

A would-be robber picked the wrong venue for his crime when he tried to hold up a gym filled with fitness fans and weightlifters, a police report about the alleged incident would seem to suggest.

Brand Burke Creel allegedly approached the front desk of Gold's Gym in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at around 6:00 p.m. on Friday claiming he had a bomb and demanding cash. The receptionist refused to comply, but the situation escalated, prompting the gym's customers to spring into action to overpower and restrain the 37-year-old until the police arrived, officers said.

Cases of victims successfully retaliating against their assailants happen so rarely that such cases tend to make the news. Curiously, the Cheyenne incident comes just months after another gym-goer hit the headlines for successfully fighting off an attacker she believed was trying to sexually assault her as she worked out alone. That incident went viral when security camera footage of the incident in Tampa, Florida, was released by police in February.

runners in gym
Gym-goers foiled a robbery attempt in Cheyenne, Wyoming, a police report suggests. Pictured: Runners hit the treadmills in this archive image of a sports club in New York City back in January 2003. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Following the Cheyenne incident, Creel faces felony robbery charges and two misdemeanors. The story was shared by the local paper the Cowboy State Daily, who also tweeted about the case.

The Cheyenne Police Department's probable cause report, which was seen by the newspaper, stated that Creel had initially tried to pull off a carjacking in the parking lot by hauling a driver out of their vehicle. But he gave up on that plan when he realized the keys weren't in the ignition, and he was unable to drive away. That was when he entered the gym in an alleged bid to stage a robbery.

After he was unsuccessful in obtaining cash from the front desk, he walked over to a male customer and punched him twice. The gym-goer then fought back by tackling Creel and managed to hold him on the ground in a neck restraint while the police were called. When officers arrived, they found several gym customers helping hold Creel down, the report, written by Officer Reece Federer, added.

When he was arrested, "Creel was nonsensical(ly) rambling and breathing very heavy," Federer said.

Despite the alleged robber's claims to have a bomb, it is believed no explosive devices were found.

Newsweek has reached out to the Cheyenne Police Department by email for further information and comment.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
