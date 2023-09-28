Half-Million People at Risk After Huge Amounts of Fish Die in River

A massive number of fish have been killed by low river levels in Brazil, and their carcasses are contaminating the water source that supplies up to 500,000 people.

The Rio Negro in Brazil is suffering from low water levels as El Niño grips the region. The climate phenomenon is known for causing warm water in the tropical Pacific Ocean west of South America, but the impacts have been exacerbated by climate change—resulting in low water levels that are restricting the transport of supplies and loads of fish being killed.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls told Newsweek that relief is not likely for the region until March or April, when cooler weather arrives in the area and when El Niño starts to weaken.

"For northern Brazil where the river is, El Niño tends to lead to drier, warmer than normal conditions going through their spring and into their summer," Nicholls said.

Aerial view of the Rio Negro with very low water levels at the Cacau Pirera District in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil, on September 25, 2023. Drought has plagued the region and many fish are dying due to the warm, low water levels, caused in part by El Nino. Getty

However, the weather pattern has the opposite effect further south in Brazil and into Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, leading to favorable weather conditions "as far as rainfall goes," according to Nicholls.

Brazil has appointed a task force to provide support with the issue, which has already impacted 111,000 people. If the drought continues, up to 500,000 people in the Amazon could be affected.

Some of the effects come from water access and a dwindling number of fish, which is the region's main protein.

As of Thursday, the Rio Negro was at nearly 53 feet, which is about 20 feet less than the river's level this time last year. According to the Port of Manaus website, the river has fallen by nearly a foot a day since mid-September.

The task force will bring fresh water, food, medicine and other supplies to the region and also will dredge the river to encourage water flow to allow for the transportation of supplies as the levels continue to fall.

El Niño is one of two climate patterns that greatly impact Earth's weather. La Niña recently culminated in the spring, ending a multiyear period in which the pattern influenced the weather. El Niño started in June, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) most recent update said it has high odds of being historically strong.

"We are seeing a collision of two phenomena, one natural which is El Niño and the other a phenomenon produced by humans, which is the change in the Earth's temperature," Environment Minister Marina Silva told Reuters.

Brazilians have shared the massive impact of the drought on social media in videos that provide a glimpse into the state of the river.

One video shows a person kayaking down a river. The bodies of dead fish had collected in massive amounts in the water around the kayak.

Another post shared images and videos. In the pictures, fish were piled on top of one another. The videos showed that multiple types of fish had been affected, ranging from small to large species.