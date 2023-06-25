News

Titanic Sub Victim Hamish Harding's Sons Break Silence After Debris Found

The sons of British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding have issued a statement following debris from the Titan submersible was found on Thursday. Harding was among the five passengers aboard the submersible that went missing on May 18 on its journey to see the shipwreck of the Titanic.

In a press conference on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the Titan suffered a "catastrophic implosion" and those aboard had died. The Coast Guard also confirmed they had found debris from the submersible 1,600 feet away from the Titanic wreck.

The four other confirmed passengers onboard were Stockton Rush, the CEO of the sub's owner OceanGate; French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet; Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood; and his son Suleman.

Hamish Harding
Hamish Harding attends Living Legends of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 20, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The sons of the explorer have issued a statement after debris from the Titan submersible being found. Getty

Harding was the chair of private plane firm Action Aviation and in his Instagram bio he says he "buy[s] and sell[s] business jets."

The adventurer and his wife Linda have two sons, Rory and Giles. Harding was also the stepfather to her two children from a previous relationship, daughter Laurena and Brian.

Issuing a statement through the company's Instagram page on Saturday, Harding's sons praised their dad for being the "best father." Neither of the sons' names are mentioned in the statement, however.

"My dad was a tenacious, hardworking businessman, but most importantly he was the best father I could have ever asked for," one of the sons said.

"He inspired me more than anyone will ever know, taught me things I'll never forget, and he meant everything to me.

"Anyone who ever met my dad will praise his humorous personality, his sheer work ethic, and his constant generosity. My life will be a success if I'm even half the man he is. My dad is gone but I will never forget him."

The other son offered an equally heartfelt message to his late father.

"My father was an avid adventurer, a loving father, family man and a determined and tireless businessman," the statement read.

"In all of these areas, he constantly sought to be the best man he could be and did nothing halfway.

"Constantly full of wisdom and life advice to bestow, he made my brother and I into the people we are today.

"He was an energetic and charismatic man, who by the sheer weight of his personality lifted up and supported everyone around him.

"His tragic loss will be mourned not only by myself and my family, but everyone who had the pleasure to meet him. The world is so much less without his larger-than-life presence and his optimistic spirit."

Newsweek has contacted Action Aviation via email for comment.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC