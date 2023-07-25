Happy Tears As Blind Elderly Dog Sent To Shelter After 16 Years Gets a Home

A senior dog that was abandoned at a shelter has found a forever home thanks to a Newsweek reader.

Chloe Sue is a 16-year-old chihuahua who was surrendered to Ninna's Road to Rescue in Louisiana. Her story broke hearts last week when Ninna from the rescue center told Newsweek how she was still searching for a home.

In just 24 hours, the rescue had received an outpouring of support for Chloe Sue. With so many calls, emails and messages about adopting the dog, they had to close applications the following day.

A picture of Chloe Sue and new owner Michael Haywood. Chloe Sue was adopted after her new owners read about her story on Newsweek. Pam Haywood

One of those applications came from Pam and Michael Haywood from Virginia.

"My husband Michael found Chloe's story on Newsweek at about 1 a.m. A blind 16-year-old dog being surrendered to a shelter put tears in our eyes and tugged at our hearts," Pam Haywood told Newsweek. "We finished our application, it was 2:46 a.m."

The couple used to own a farm in Tennessee where they themselves rescued over 200 dogs. "I was asked to take a blind puppy, Isaac, so I have experience with blind dogs as well as deaf dogs," added Haywood. "Funny thing is they truly are not blind, as their nose becomes their eyes."

Since selling their farm and retiring, the couple purchased a 50-foot sailboat affectionately named H2odogs where they now live in Virginia.

"We knew our condensed living arrangements on the boat would be perfect for Chloe and she would have a friend,[our other dog] Edward," said Haywood.

The rescue center called the couple to talk through their experience and home arrangements, and later called their vet in Tennessee for a reference, which was glowing.

Chloe Sue having her first meal after being adopted, left, and a picture of Chloe and her new canine friend, right. Pam Haywood

"At the end of the conversation Vicki from the rescue asked us if we could come to pick up Chloe in Louisiana by Saturday? Yes of course! By Saturday no problem," said Haywood.

Having recently had back surgery making a long car journey impossible, Pam stayed at home while her husband Michael drove the 18 hours to collect Chloe Sue.

"Michael met Lola at Ninna's Road to Rescue and Chloe's foster and then sweet Chloe," said Haywood. "Michael was asked many questions and he showed them pictures of about 200+ of our rescues and their stories."

On the journey home, Chloe was unsure and scared, and screamed for most of the car ride.

"Michael stopped at a hotel to get some much-needed rest and Chloe drank a whole bowl of much needed water and ate a bowl of food," said Haywood. "Chloe then began to cry scream again. Since Michael could not sleep he packed up Chloe and hit the road at 3 a.m. Nine hours later Chloe arrived here at her forever home."

Weighing just 4 pounds, Chloe Sue, who is around 85 years old in human years, is now living happily with her new owners and canine friend Edward.

"Chloe's misery has ended," said Haywood. "We will love her with all of our being for the rest of her life."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.