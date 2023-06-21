Emma Watson's 'Levitating' Dress Sparks Wave of 'Harry Potter' Jokes, Memes

Emma Watson's gravity-defying dress has been drawing Harry Potter comparisons as some joke the designer outfit is "floating."

The actress who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series posted a photo in the blue Loewe dress to Instagram. She posed alongside her brother Alex, as they promoted their new gin range, Renais Spirits.

Watson, 33, wore the draped mini slip dress with a tiered neckline that looked like it had spikes coming out of it. To pull off the floating effect, the dress has structured wiring underneath and the draped material adds to the illusion.

Emma Watson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on March 13, 2022. The actress recently wore a gravity defying dress. Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty

The dress was part of the Spanish designer's spring 2023 collection and has invited a number of Harry Potter themed-jokes, including from one of Watson's earliest and most famous scenes in the series.

"The dress said wingardium leviosa," wrote one person in the Instagram comments, referring to the levitating charm taught to first year students at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter books and films.

Another added: "This is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa," referring to Watson's famous scene where she is the only first year student to pull off the charm on her first attempt.

A third person joked: "This is the most hogwarty dress ever."

Watson started the liquor company with her brother and father Chris after taking a break from acting.

Her last major role was in 2019's Little Women and even though she plans to make a return to acting, Watson opened up on her reasons for needing a pause.

"I wasn't very happy, if I'm being honest," Watson told the Financial Times. "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over."

"To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process," she said, and described how she was "held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say."

Watson told the outlet her next role will be in a film that should begin filming early in 2024, but in the meantime she was planning on starting a Master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University.