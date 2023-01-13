Five Major Things Netflix's 'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker' Misses Out On

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is the new Netflix true-crime documentary that tells the story of viral sensation Kai Lawrence's rapid rise to fame and violent fall from grace.

Lawrence became an internet sensation in 2013 after a clip from an interview with KMPH News, where the hitchhiker described how he came to the aid of a woman being assaulted by a man, was turned into a meme.

In the interview, Lawrence described how he "smashed" the assaulter with the blunt side of a hatchet to get off of the woman, giving him the nickname of "the hatchet-wielding hitchhiker."

Following the success of his interview, Lawrence was hailed a hero and gained legions of fans.

He even appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, with Justin Bieber's team then reaching out to him about creating music and a producer from Keeping Up With The Kardashians considering making a reality show about him.

Things all took a turn, however, when Lawrence, whose real name is Caleb "Kai" Lawrence McGillvary, was arrested for the murder of 73-year-old Joseph Galfy in May 2013, just months after he shot to fame.

As is explained in The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, police investigating Galfy's death found a note in his home with Lawrence's name and number on it, along with a train ticket receipt, before surveillance footage from a local train station was then found, showing Galfy buying Lawrence a train ticket.

Lawrence, who had been staying at Galfy's house, pleaded "not guilty" to the murder charge but admitted to attacking Galfy as a form of self-defense, claiming Galfy had drugged and sexually assaulted him.

The documentary ends shortly after Lawrence's arrest and concludes with information about Lawrence's 57-year sentence in a New Jersey prison, but leaves out details of his trial.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about what The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker leaves out about.

What The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker Leaves Out About Kai Lawrence

Legal defense fund

Due to his internet fame, Lawrence had a lot of fans at the time of Galfy's murder, some of which began raising money for his legal fund shortly after his arrest.

The prosecutor in the case told CNN they believed Lawrence to be a "dangerous suspect" and he was held on a $3 million bond before his first appearance in court.

Studying law

Lawrence's trial was not until 2019m, and it has been reported that he spent his time in prison between his arrest and the trial studying law.

Lawsuits

Following his law studies, Lawrence reportedly filed state and federal lawsuits claiming the authorities violated his right to due process, reported NJ.com.

Lawyer's arguments

At his trial, Lawrence's defense attorney John Cito said the police had failed to gather evidence that would have proven the sexual assault occurred, according to a report from local news publication NJ.com.

Suicide attempt

According to NJ.com, Lawrence tried to commit suicide whilst awaiting trial.

Lawrence was arrested in 2013 at a Greyhound Bus Terminal in Philadelphia, and the case did not go to trial in April 2019.

Since his sentencing, Lawrence, who is serving his time in the New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, has maintained his innocence. In August 2021, he launched an appeal but lost his case.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is available to stream on Netflix now.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours every day.