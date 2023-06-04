On the Internet

Woman Living In 'Haunted' House Films Why The Landlord Can't Rent It Out

By
On the Internet Viral TikTok Trending Paranormal

Exploring a new home is often a mix of excitement and trepidation, but one woman's collection of creepy items is making the property a difficult sell for her landlord.

Beckie-Ann Galentine, a self-described "paranormal investigator" from West Hartford, Connecticut, has shared the unusual objects that potential new tenants are confronted with when they wander around her home. When they step into her Victorian house, they are greeted by the sight of Ouija boards, coffins, a headstone, and a skeleton, among other items.

After receiving a mixed reaction to her choice of décor, Galentine told Newsweek that she understands "it's not for everyone," but that she's really "enjoyed seeing everyone's gauge for what is acceptable."

While Galentine's love for all things gothic and paranormal might seem unusual to some, she prefers to see the beauty and the art that comes with grief.

The paranormal decoration inside Galentine's home
Left is the wall of Ouija boards that Galentine collects, and right is a Torrance State Hospital wheelchair. Galentine has had some prospective tenants view her home with a mixed reaction. @mybloodygalentine

"I mostly collect sentimental items, with a goal of ensuring the person's memory has a better chance of retaining its history and story," she said. "I also dislike seeing deeply personal objects discarded by family, when some things are the only connection left on earth for people of the past."

A poll conducted by YouGov in 2022 revealed that 67 percent of Americans believe they've had some sort of paranormal experience in their lifetime. The results show that the most common encounter was feeling a presence or an unknown energy, which 37 percent of people said they had experienced.

Some 33 percent of people reported that they'd heard an unexplained sound, and 29 percent noted that they'd heard the voice of a person who wasn't actually there.

The least common encounters, according to the YouGov poll, were that of seeing unexplained smoke, witnessed by 11 percent of people, and seeing a demon, which was reported by 10 percent of respondents.

Galentine's collection of paranormal items
On the left are the doors from Danvers State Hospital in Massachusetts, and right is an antique children's cooling table that Galentine's partner gifted her one Christmas. Social media has been fascinated by Galentine's home since she went viral online. @mybloodygalentine

Galentine is hoping to move out of her "haunted" Connecticut home as she's relocating to Virginia, but after being advertised for a week, her home hasn't received the most positive response.

She told Newsweek: "One person toured and I heard him asking quietly if any other properties were available. The second individual was still interested though.

"Everything I collect is legal, and I do not collect any human remains. The headstone is someone's who was decommissioned and left unused. This art came from the most difficult period of someone's life, and it can still be appreciated.

"What more can we learn from folks other than what they created during a time where they expressed both great love and loss?"

Galentine posted a video (@mybloodygalentine) titled "reasons my landlord can't find anyone to rent my place," on May 31 which has already generated over 1.5 million views on TikTok. In the hilarious clip, Galentine revealed the unique items in her home. Although possible tenants aren't too keen on her ornamentation, social media has loved it.

She continued: "This whole experience has been really exciting and positive. Instead of calling me weird, folks have reached out wanting to be friends. Out of thousands, there may have been one person who didn't like it.

"There were a lot of comments that said everything in the video was alright except specific items that they had a boundary for, such as the Ouija board. The coffins and headstone are fine, but the Ouija wasn't."

The TikTok video has already received over 200,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments in just a matter of days. Many social media users loved Galentine's unorthodox taste, while others had a lot of questions.

One commenter wrote: "Doors to the Danvers State Hospital is such a flex though. Inspiration for Arkham Asylum."

Another person commented: "Okay but coffin as a coffee table is brilliant. Lots of extra storage."

Do you have any funny videos or pictures that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

