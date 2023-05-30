People Are Obsessed With This Quick and Easy Kitchen Upgrade

The internet is obsessed with how one mom has updated her kitchen with a quick and easy DIY hack that also saved her a fortune.

By wrapping her old counters with vinyl, Dom Irving, who lives in Cambridge, U.K., gave her kitchen a new lease of life with minimal cost and effort. In the video, with 3.1 million views, the kitchen countertop goes from gray and dull to an on-trend white concrete counter.

Americans feel most at home in their kitchens, spending an average of 400 hours a year in them, according to a poll conducted in 2022 by OnePoll on behalf of Bosch Home Appliances. While big kitchen remodels can be expensive, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your space on a budget.

A picture of Dom Irving's counter before the makeover, left, and after, right, including the DIY vinyl wrap countertop. @bowinthesky/TikTok & Instagram

"It's definitely divided opinion amongst those who saw it," Irving told Newsweek. "I was looking for a short-term solution to change the laminate countertops which weren't to my taste."

Self-adhesive vinyl wrap is a quick, easy and budget-friendly way to give your kitchen a revamp, and Irving opted for it ahead of a full kitchen makeover further down the line.

"We will be renovating our home in the next year so this is a temporary fix until then," she said.

In the video, she shares the step-by-step of the simple makeover. Starting by scraping out any excess grout, cleaning and drying to surface and measuring it carefully.

Some of the simple steps Irving took to upgrade her kitchen counter with just $51. @bowinthesky/TikTok & Instagram

Once in place, Irving resealed the grout edge at the back to keep it secure and prevent any moisture getting through.

"I spent £42 ($51) on the vinyl wrap which covered all the countertops in our kitchen," said the mom. "It took half a day to complete, and you only need a smoothing tool, sealant for the edges and some patience."

As well as wrapping the countertops, Irving painted the kitchen cupboards and added open shelving for a modern update.

A picture of the final step of wrapping the countertops, left, and a styled shot of the finished product, right. @bowinthesky/TikTok & Instagram

In thousands of comments on the now viral video, people were a little divided about the idea on vinyl wrapping the kitchen counter.

"Looks great! Well done," said one commenter, while another wrote: "Completely changes the look of your kitchen and it's super easy and affordable. Loveeee it!"

But others questioned how the vinyl would hold up against everyday kitchen use.

"How heat and scratch proof are they?" asked one. While another said: "I like to use my counter like a chopping board so no thanks."

But now months down the line, Irving confirmed that they have no problems with the vinyl wrap and would recommend it to others.

"We've had it on for four months now and no complaints," she said. In a later follow-up video, she addressed some of the frequently asked questions about the project, including if it peels off, if it is waterproof, and advice on how you can reverse it with the help of heat, making it a renter-friendly upgrade.

