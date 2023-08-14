News

Hawaii Wildfire Aftermath Video Goes Viral as Entire Street Burned Down

A video showcasing the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, has gone viral on social media.

The clip was posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday and has so far been viewed more than 300,000 times. Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec shared the clip and likened the footage to that of a "war zone".

The video was initially shared by the Lahainafireupdates TikTok page on Saturday and has so far been viewed more than 25 million times on that platform. Newsweek has contacted the original poster through TikTok for comment.

The video shows multiple cars in the road, burned to a crisp. In addition to this, multiple homes are seen blackened and completely destroyed. People can be seen walking throughout the wreckages as well.

The fires started last week Tuesday and proceeded to rip through several islands of Hawaii. This was due to a combination of dry conditions and strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which fanned the flames.

The wildfires have been dubbed the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century and the death toll has so far risen to 96, with more than 1,000 people still missing, according to Maui County. Newsweek has contacted the Maui County via Facebook for comment.

With many vehicles destroyed or out of gas, coupled with hazardous conditions and spotty phone service, many Maui residents have been struggling to get essential first aid, and supplies like food, water and medication.

Wildfire maui
Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. A video showcasing the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, has gone viral on social media. Getty

In its latest update on Facebook, in the early hours of Monday, Maui County told residents they should only be using bottled water at this stage and where to access some essential supplies like water.

"For residents in Lahaina and Upper Kula areas, maps of affected areas in Upcountry and in Lahaina were recently released on the county Department of Water Supply website," the Facebook update read.

"The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe.

"Water buffalo tankers (one per site) with drinkable water are stationed at the following Upcountry locations: Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park, Kula Community Center and Keokea.

"The West Maui locations include: Puamana Street, Kahoma Village, Lahaina Gateway Shopping Center and Honokohau. One tanker is at each site, with the exception of Lahaina Gateway, which has two.

"In Lahaina, the advisory applies to all areas except Kaniau Road and all areas north of Kaniau Road, including Villages of Leialiʻ i."

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC