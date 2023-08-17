Hawaii Wildfire Crisis Faces Tropical Storm and Hurricane Fallout

The Hawaii wildfire crisis is now facing a tropical storm and hurricane fallout.

Tropical Storm Greg has hit the south of Hawaii and is expected to continue over the weekend. The storm hit the state at 14 miles per hour on Thursday. It strengthened to winds of 45 mph before weakening slightly. Tropical Storm Fernanda also hit the state around the same time, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to AccuWeather.

While these two have now weakened, Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to strengthen over the coming days. The storm should move northwest by Friday, and start moving towards the north-northwest on Saturday. These three storms came to Hawaii in the wake of Category 4 Hurricane Dona.

Wildfires have been devastating the Hawaiian island of Maui since August 8. As of Friday, the death toll had reached 111. Over the last weekend, the storms caused wind speed of 67 mph on Maui, according to the National Weather Service.

Rubble from a home that was destroyed by the wildfire in Lahaina, on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 16, 2023. Strong winds from tropical storms could exacerbate fires. Justin Sullivan / Staff/Getty

Although these storms will not cause any further danger to the Hawaiian islands, the increased winds in the region could make wildfires harder to control and contain. This could also pose a risk to residents who are near the wildfires in Maui, according to Accuweather.

Wind can affect wildfires in a multitude of ways before a fire is ignited, and after. Strong winds can blow away air laden with moisture, which can cause vegetation to dry out faster.

Once wildfires are raging, wind can aid combustion and elevate the oxygen supply, making the fire wilder and harder to contain, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds can also help the flames further to a greater area.

Scientists are concerned that natural disasters are becoming more common in Hawaii.

An Associated Press analysis of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) record said that wildfires are the natural disaster increasing most in the state. Hawaii had one federally declared disaster of any kind every couple of years, from 1953 to 2003, according to FEMA. In recent years, the state has experienced two per year.

While climate change has certainly made wildfires more common in the state—and in the rest of the world—there is evidence to suggest the fires on Maui were caused by downed powerlines. Video footage and electricity grid data have shown that the first fire may have been started after a tree fell on the power lines.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Maui fires? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.