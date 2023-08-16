Maui Wildfires Possible Cause Revealed in Video, Data

The brutal wildfires that decimated large areas of the Hawaiian island of Maui, including the historic town of Lahaina, may have been caused by damage to power lines.

Video footage and electricity grid data coincide to indicate that the first fire on the island may have begun due to a tree falling onto power lines.

A security camera at the Maui Bird Conservation Center in the East Maui region of Upcountry, captured a flash in the woods near the center at around 11 p.m. local time.

"I think that is when a tree is falling on a power line," Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the Maui Bird Conservation Center, said in a video posted on Instagram by the Hawaiian Department of Land and Natural Resources

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina along the Pacific Ocean in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"The power goes out, our generator kicks in, the camera comes back online, and then the forest is on fire."

At the exact same time, 10 sensors in the small town of Makawao, near the conservation center, recorded a major incident in the power grid data from Whisker Labs—a company that uses an advanced sensor network to monitor grids across the United States.

"This is strong confirmation—based on real data—that utility grid faults were likely the ignition source for multiple wildfires on Maui," Bob Marshall, the founder and CEO of Whisker Labs, told the Washington Post.