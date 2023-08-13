U.S.

Maui Wildfire Update: Hundreds Missing in Deadliest Blaze in Over a Century

By
U.S. Hawaii Wildfires Fire Extreme weather

More than 1,000 people are still missing in Hawaii as rescue teams comb through rubble left by the deadliest wildfire in over a century to hit the United States.

The wildfires started on Tuesday and spread across several islands, spurred by winds from Hurricane Dora. The fires hit Maui particularly hard, engulfing the historic town of Lahaina in flames on Wednesday. It is believed the fires were caused by a mix of hot and dry conditions. Thousands of people in Maui were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning, with some only given minutes to escape as fires devoured their family homes. Some even jumped into the ocean to flee the flames.

At least 93 people have been confirmed dead as of Sunday morning as firefighters still battle three wildfires on the Hawaiian island. On Saturday, the death toll was at 89, and only two of the dead had been identified because searing flames hot enough to melt metal destroyed the bodies, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The fire destroyed at least 2,200 structures, the majority of which are residential, the AP reported. Lahaina, which was the original capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, was particularly impacted by the wildfires.

Maui Wildfire Update Hundreds Missing
Destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground are seen in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10. At least 93 people have died, and more than 1,000 others are still missing, with Hawaii Governor Josh Green saying that the fires will certainly be the worst disaster Hawaii has ever faced. Getty

NASA satellite images showed the fires as they were burning in Maui, and shocking before-and-after photos of Lahaina were shared on social media, showing what once was a beautiful, green, thriving town that has since been reduced to charred land and blackened structures. The fires also incinerated Maui's oldest living tree, a banyan tree dating back 150 years. The tree was planted in 1873 to mark the 50th anniversary of a Protestant mission arriving in Lahaina.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green was certain that the number of fatalities will continue to rise, the AP reported.

"It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced," he said. "We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."

Preliminary damage estimates are between $8 and $10 billion, according to MarketWatch on Friday. The report added that the fires have ruined homes and businesses, and that the island's flourishing tourist industry is expected to be impacted.

The fires impacted all living creatures. Hundreds of dogs, cats and other pets have been injured or separated from their human families in the flames. Many of the lost pets also require critical care for smoke inhalation, local news station WTRF reported on Sunday.

Newsweek reached out to AccuWeather by email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC