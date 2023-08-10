News

Before and After Images Show Maui Fire Devastation

By
News Hawaii Fire Climate Change Extreme weather

Satellite images of the Hawaiian island of Maui, which was hit by devastating fires on Wednesday, show how the blaze completely wiped out trees and destroyed homes in the town of Lahaina, the most affected area.

The images shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, show the Lahaina Banyan Court area on June 25 and August 9. The difference between the two satellite images is striking, showing the once-green and blooming neighborhood now almost burnt to the ground.

Maui Wildfire Blamed on 'Colonial Greed'
Fires rage at the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass. At least 36 people have died in the devastation in Maui. Zeke Kalua/County of Maui

Lahaina was decimated by the fires that began raging on Tuesday. It is a historic seaside town on the west coast of Maui, which was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii and is still considered of great cultural importance to the island.

Local authorities reported that residents were evacuated, along with several others on Maui, and that "hundreds of families have been displaced, dozens of businesses have burned, and there's a strong chance some people have died," as an update on Lahaina's website reads.

A dozen people in Maui reportedly jumped into the sea to escape the flames and were later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities say that traffic is now prohibited into Lahaina and power is out "most everywhere on the west side." The latest update paints a dramatic picture for the town: "Lahaina Harbor is gone, some of the banyan tree. Much of Front Steet and Lahaina Town has burned, including at least some of Puamana," it reads.

"Many boats left and helped people to escape. The Coast Guard is reported as having saved people in the ocean trying to escape flames and smoke. Multiple fires are still burning in Lahaina. We're trying to get more info right now."

The fire also burnt a historic large banyan tree that stood in the place of King Kamehameha's first palace, according to town officials. He was the conqueror and first ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaii more than 200 years ago.

Other before and after pictures shared on social media focused on Lahaina show the "absolutely devastating" impact of the fire on the town. In one picture, a series of buildings stand tall among prosperous trees. In the other, taken after the fire, the trees and the buildings have almost completely disappeared under the smoke left by the blaze.

Local authorities confirmed on Thursday that at least 36 people have died in the fire in Maui, and hundreds of buildings were damaged. The fires—three in total—were mostly under control by Wednesday night, but the island will now have to deal with the destruction caused by the blaze.

While the cause of the fire is not yet clear, much of Hawaii was under a red flag warning for fire risk on Tuesday, when the blazes first broke out. "We don't know what actually ignited the fires, but we were made aware in advance by the National Weather Service that we were in a red flag situation—so that's dry conditions for a long time, so the fuel, the trees and everything, was dry," Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, adjutant general for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"That, along with low humidity and high winds, set the conditions for the wildfires," Hara added, as reported by CBS.

Scientists have found that climate change significantly increases the risk of wildfires and their severity.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC