Heartbreak as Cat Snuggles Up to Dying Dog Best Friend: 'Too Painful'

By
A cat's touching nuzzle with her terminally ill border-collie friend has left many heartbroken online.

Cats and dogs are known for the stereotype of not getting along at all, but the bond shared by Mittens and now-deceased Tilly proved that is not always the case.

In a viral video shared by TikTok account @theeggcarton, Himalayan cat Mittens can be seen nuzzling and licking her friend's head. Tilly, who suffered from pulmonary hypertension and had an enlarged heart, is next to Mittens, who gives affectionate licks. The caption on the video reads: "We all miss you Tilly."

@theeggcarrton

I’ve been trying to put together a tribute video to honor Tilly but it’s still too painful. I thought it would help somehow but it just seems to expand the hole in my heart. All the other animals around here are feeling it as well. We are trying to find the new normal and it’s confusing. Mittens will be 16 in a few weeks and she is struggling with kidney disease. She is on IV fluids and doesn’t each much. I know it is only a short matter of time before she crosses the rainbow bridge. At least I know Tilly will be waiting there to welcome and comfort her 🥹🤍 #petloss #seniorpet #griefjourney #catsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #aussiethings #aussiesoftiktok #aussiesdoingthings #petsoftiktok #sadvibes

♬ original sound - 𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒚𝒊𝒏

However, the TikTok user then reveals that Mittens, 16, is also struggling with a disease and might soon join their friend.

Another caption reads: "I've been trying to put together a tribute video to honor Tilly but it's still too painful. I thought it would help somehow but it just seems to expand the hole in my heart.

"All the other animals around here are feeling it as well. We are trying to find the new normal and it's confusing," the caption adds.

"Mittens will be 16 in a few weeks and she is struggling with kidney disease. She is on IV [intravenous] fluids and doesn't eat much. I know it is only a short matter of time before she crosses the rainbow bridge. At least I know Tilly will be waiting there to welcome and comfort her."

Other videos shared on the account show Mittens and Tilly's close bond and how they enjoyed one another's company.

cat snuggling up to a dog
A cat snuggles up to a dog. Mittens and Tilly were seen snuggling with each other in the viral video. Getty

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) said that dogs are comfortably the most-popular pets in the country.

The APPA added that around 65.1 million households own at least one dog, far more than the second most-popular pet, cats, on 46.5 million. The largest share of pet owners in the country by generation are millennials who make up 33 percent of all U.S. pet owners; then, Generation X at 25 percent; followed by baby boomers at 24 percent.

Since being shared on September 16, the post has been viewed more than 590,000 times, with over 54,500 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video admitted their hearts had been broken by what they saw.

AbgNasa posted: "So heartbreaking. Rest in peace and happy chasing butterfly deer."

Mordechay Zukerman added: "I thought I wouldn't cry today. I'm very sorry."

Tinam74 wrote: "I'm sorry for your loss. I know it's a pain that can't be explained."

Newsweek has contacted @theeggcarrton for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC