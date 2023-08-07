Heartbreaking Moment Puppy Is Dumped at Shelter Two Months After Adoption

A social-media video that shares how a puppy had been returned to his original animal rescue shelter just two months after getting adopted has broken hearts online.

The viral video was shared to TikTok by Julie Saraceno on July 30 and has received more than 37,000 views. It shows Draco back in May waiting patiently in his crate for his new owners to pick him up. The video then fasts forward to July, where the pup can be seen sitting inside it once more. Audiences are then made aware that Draco had been returned to the shelter by his new owners.

"Draco is looking for a new home, and he's adoptable at the Benton-Franklin Humane Society in [Kennewick], Washington," Saraceno, a shelter volunteer, told Newsweek.

From left: Draco the puppy had been brought into the Benton-Franklin Humane Society animal rescue shelter back in May. He was adopted shortly after his arrival, but he was returned to the shelter just two months later. JulieSaraceno2

"He came in as a shelter dog back in the May of 2023 and he was quickly adopted. However, that was short-lived as he was recently surrendered back to the shelter," Saraceno said.

"Unfortunately, some new adopters don't give their dogs enough time to decompress from shelter life and get used to a brand-new home," she added.

The shelter that Draco is at recommends a common rule of thumb for rescue dogs called the 3-3-3 rule, which is designed to ensure their security in a new home. However Saraceno said that some people just aren't quite patient enough with the new dogs that they've rescued.

"The 3-3-3 rule explains that your new dog will likely feel overwhelmed for the first three days, but that he will then settle in and feel more comfortable in your home by the end of three weeks. After three months, your new dog will be feeling secure in his or her new home," said Saraceno.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @juliesaraceno2, the TikTok post has been liked by almost 8,000 users and commented on more than 570 times.

"It breaks my heart when dogs are returned to the shelter. Draco is still under a year old. He could really use someone who understands he's still a puppy and needs guidance," Saraceno wrote under the post.

"What a cutie! He needs to be able to be a puppy! Come on Tri State area," one TikTok user shared.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.