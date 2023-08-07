Pets

Heartbreaking Moment Puppy Is Dumped at Shelter Two Months After Adoption

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social-media video that shares how a puppy had been returned to his original animal rescue shelter just two months after getting adopted has broken hearts online.

The viral video was shared to TikTok by Julie Saraceno on July 30 and has received more than 37,000 views. It shows Draco back in May waiting patiently in his crate for his new owners to pick him up. The video then fasts forward to July, where the pup can be seen sitting inside it once more. Audiences are then made aware that Draco had been returned to the shelter by his new owners.

"Draco is looking for a new home, and he's adoptable at the Benton-Franklin Humane Society in [Kennewick], Washington," Saraceno, a shelter volunteer, told Newsweek.

Dog
From left: Draco the puppy had been brought into the Benton-Franklin Humane Society animal rescue shelter back in May. He was adopted shortly after his arrival, but he was returned to the shelter just two months later. JulieSaraceno2

"He came in as a shelter dog back in the May of 2023 and he was quickly adopted. However, that was short-lived as he was recently surrendered back to the shelter," Saraceno said.

"Unfortunately, some new adopters don't give their dogs enough time to decompress from shelter life and get used to a brand-new home," she added.

The shelter that Draco is at recommends a common rule of thumb for rescue dogs called the 3-3-3 rule, which is designed to ensure their security in a new home. However Saraceno said that some people just aren't quite patient enough with the new dogs that they've rescued.

"The 3-3-3 rule explains that your new dog will likely feel overwhelmed for the first three days, but that he will then settle in and feel more comfortable in your home by the end of three weeks. After three months, your new dog will be feeling secure in his or her new home," said Saraceno.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @juliesaraceno2, the TikTok post has been liked by almost 8,000 users and commented on more than 570 times.

"It breaks my heart when dogs are returned to the shelter. Draco is still under a year old. He could really use someone who understands he's still a puppy and needs guidance," Saraceno wrote under the post.

"What a cutie! He needs to be able to be a puppy! Come on Tri State area," one TikTok user shared.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC