Hearts Break as 'Clingy' Rescue Cat Refuses to Let Go of Woman's Hand

A rescue cat clinging onto a shelter worker's hand is devastating people online.

In the adorable footage shared by AHS Animal Shelter in Newark, New Jersey, a ginger tabby can be seen reaching through the bars of his cage to grab the woman's hand.

Refusing to let go, he wraps his paws around her fingers, clutching her glove as she pretends to move away.

"We got a clinger here," the shelter wrote alongside the video, which has received 1.4 million views and over 180,000 likes.

AHS Newark said that Tigger is "known for silly antics." AHS Newark Animal Shelter/@ahsnewark

'Tigger Is Known for Silly Antics'

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), roughly 3.2 million cats enter shelters every year in the U.S.

Research by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) found that around 31 percent of pet cats are adopted from shelters or humane societies, while 27 percent were acquired as strays.

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science found that cats spent an average of 55 days in a shelter. However, interactive and "approachable" cats were much more likely to be adopted sooner.

The clingy rescue cat in the video is a domestic shorthair called Tigger. He was recently brought to AHS Newark as a stray, so unfortunately, the shelter knows little of his background.

From day one, Tigger was super affectionate, with both humans and his fellow felines.

"He loves the spotlight and attention, he craves it from people," Olivia Gonzalez, AHS Newark's social media coordinator, told Newsweek.

"Tigger is known for silly antics during playtime. He's spunky and super funny."

Former stray Tigger is still available for adoption. AHS Newark Animal Shelter/@ahsnewark

Gonzalez said it's common for cats to be "clingy" when they arrive at the shelter, but it all depends on the animal's unique personality and prior interaction with humans.

Tigger has since been transferred to the Loving Hands Cat Rescue—a partner organization of AHS Newark—where he is still available for adoption.

'Give Him to Me'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Tigger, with pollyolloy379 commenting: "You've been chosen."

"You now have a loyal tabby," agreed 80sgenreguru.

"He's so freaking adorable," said kqshopx.

"His love language is physical touch," joked Deema J.

"Why would people give this precious soul away?" asked aesthetic_cargirl.

The clip earned Tigger plenty of new fans, with the tabby unlikely to be at the shelter for much longer.

"Where is this baby?" asked Quelladaqueen.

"Give him to me," wrote Lane.

"I WANT HIM SO BAD," said 3lla_27.

While Miche Boo commented: "Those orange [cats] know how to get you."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.