Cat Rescued in 'Terrified' State Lets Foster Carers Pet Him for First Time

A rescue cat who has spent nearly 300 days in foster care took his first tentative steps towards finding a new home after finally allowing his carers to pet him.

Jillian Jennell Hohenbrink is the founder of FosterBabyCats, a nonprofit kitten rescue based in Alexandria, Ohio. She told Newsweek that Dewey was discovered nearly a year ago "hiding behind a library in downtown Columbus."

"He was terrified, but in otherwise decent shape, except for a 90-degree break in his tail," Hohenbrink said. Dewey also had only three toes on both his front paws. No one is entirely sure how he wound up in the library. "He was very young and very scared," Hohenbrink added. "My theory would be that he was abandoned or 'dumped' there."

Photos of Dewey with his foster carer and her niece. His carer told Newsweek that the young cat was found "hiding behind a library in downtown Columbus." FosterBabyCats

Any number of factors can determine whether a rescue cat ends up being adopted, including coat color. An August 2013 study published in The Open Veterinary Science Journal found that black cats take longer to be adopted than those of any other color.

Using statistics gleaned from a group of shelters in Colorado, researchers said that it took solid black cats an average of 26.55 days to be adopted. By comparison, non-black cats were rehomed after an average of 20.64 days.

Dewey is a tuxedo cat, but it's already been 290 days and counting since he arrived at FosterBabyCats. Hohenbrink said that Dewey is still working on his social skills and remains shy around humans.

"Dewey's biggest struggle has been finding a home willing to accept his quirks. He struggles to get along with new humans," Hohenbrink added.

But, beneath those nerves, there is undoubtedly a kind and affectionate cat. Hohenbrink said that side comes out when Dewey is around other kittens.

Though Dewey is a typical feline who loves staring out the window and getting chin scratches, he really comes alive when playing with other kittens.

It's a side of his personality that has earned him the nickname "Mama Dewey." The young feline is happy to let other kittens at FosterBabyCats comfort-nurse on him. "He's always been very sweet to orphans and the more shy kittens," Hohenbrink said.

Although it will take time and Dewey might never be fully comfortable around all humans, there has been a recent breakthrough.

In a series of videos shared to social media, Hohenbrink captured the moment Dewey finally felt comfortable and secure enough to let his foster carer and her niece pet him.

It's a powerful moment, with Dewey seeking out affection from his foster career and the young girl. Hohenbrink said the encounter with her niece is especially significant, given the child's young age.

"We all know toddlers can be LOUD and aggressive, so being able to trust her and allow her to pet him was a big deal," Hohenbrink added.

Photos of Dewey the rescue cat. He still struggles around humans he doesn't know. FosterBabyCats

It's a sign that Dewey is, slowly but surely, moving closer to finding that special forever home he needs. If the internet has shown us anything, it's that there's a place for every cat out there, whether they've been left with one eye or raised by dogs.

"He is so sweet and gentle, but it takes some time for him to open up to new people," Hohenbrink said. "That's why it's so great to see him opening up to a loud, rambunctious toddler. It shows tremendous growth. Dewey is learning that people are safe, even if some situations make him feel nervous."

