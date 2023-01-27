Brave Rescue Kitten Has Badly Damaged Eye Removed: 'The Best Choice'

A badly injured rescue kitten is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to have one of his eyes removed.

Argus, who is just six months old, was found in a terrible condition, living outdoors in Alameda County, California. He was rescued after staff at Alley Cat Allies, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, were contacted by a passerby who came across the badly hurt feline.

Working alongside FieldHaven Feline Center, a shelter for cats and kittens awaiting adoption, Alley Cat Allies sprang into action.

Alice Burton, director of programs for Alley Cat Allies, told Newsweek: "When Alley Cat Allies was informed by a concerned citizen about Argus's situation, we rushed to arrange emergency medical care, and transportation for Argus over the weekend from a remote location to provide him with specialized, expert care and surgery in Northern California."

Burton said that to their knowledge, Argus was an "unowned cat who lives outdoors."

According to a 2014 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are anywhere between 60 million and 100 million homeless cats living in the U.S.

These cats often live short, difficult lives, succumbing to illness, disease or serious injury. Argus might well have suffered a similar fate, had he not been found and rescued.

Burton told Newsweek they "do not know what happened" to cause Argus' eye injury, but rather than focus on the past, Alley Cat Allies was determined to do everything in its power to ensure the kitten has a brighter future.

Unfortunately, as a tweet from Alley Cat Allies explained, it was determined that removing Argus's eye was "the best choice" for the young cat, who is now on the road to recovery.

Describing him as a "shy but sweet" kitten who is "full of spirit," Argus's story touched many animal lovers on social media.

"He's adorable," one fan wrote, with another praising Argus as "a little fighter."

Burton is keen to stress that despite losing an eye, Argus will enjoy a full and happy life. "While the image may be upsetting – it's important to know that cats with one eye, especially as young as Argus, can adapt very well and have few special care needs," she said.

While Argus may lose some of his field of vision and depth perception, he will adapt other strong senses, like his hearing and smell, to make up for this.

"It won't impact his quality of life or affect how active, curious, playful, or happy he is in the future," Burton said. "The many people with cats in their lives who have one eye or even are blind would back up that statement!"

Alley Cat Allies paid all the costs of Argus's surgery and aftercare. It's money well spent though. Although the young kitten has lost an eye, he's well on his way to gaining the family and home he never had.

"Argus has moved into a foster home where he's receiving loving care, and well on his way to living a wonderful life," Burton said. "Alley Cat Allies is happy we could rescue him, provide critical medical care and help him along this journey."