On the Internet

Hearts Break At Lonely Puppy Left Behind as All Litter Mates are Adopted

By
On the Internet Internet Dogs TikTok Viral

People online have been left brokenhearted by a viral video showing a dog who failed to be adopted alongside her litter mates.

In a viral TikTok video uploaded by user savannapalmerr, the dog was left unadopted despite her litter mates finding new homes.

During the 16-second clip, the puppy can be seen looking upset. She is on her own for most of the video.

A stock image of a sad dog
A stock image of a sad dog. The dog appeared to be visibly upset in the video after failing to be adopted. Getty

Captions included on the video said: "We had an adoption event today and all of her litter mates got adopted. Somehow she didn't."

"She was feeling a bit sad and lonely coming back with none of her buddies. Don't worry, sweet girl. Your family will come soon, I promise."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide each year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

It added: "Approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year of which 2 million are estimated to be dogs."

The ASPCA continued: "The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011.

"This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners."

Since being shared on April 16, the video has been viewed more than 6.5 million times and liked an estimated 971,000 occasions.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the clip were upset to see the dog had not been adopted and hoped for her to soon find a home soon.

@savannapalmerr

Breaks my heart. 😞 #fyp #fypシ #xyzbca #puppy #adopt #adoptme #adoptdontshop #dog #dogsoftiktok

♬ the winner takes it all - november ultra

TikTok user Karen but not a "Karen" said: "Oh these [videos] stab me right in the heart."

Jordan added: "These are always the best dogs. The last ones left."

While Chloe commented: "Precious baby, she deserves a world of love."

Courtney Fittante posted: "Omg (oh my God), she's so cute. How could she not have been adopted? She will definitely find a home soon."

Fortunately, savannapalmerr revealed that the puppy had been adopted since she the video was uploaded.

In the comment section beneath the initial post, the TikTok user assured many concerned people who wanted to know whether they could take the dog. She added: "She's been adopted."

Newsweek has contacted savannapalmerr for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC