Hearts Break At Lonely Puppy Left Behind as All Litter Mates are Adopted

People online have been left brokenhearted by a viral video showing a dog who failed to be adopted alongside her litter mates.

In a viral TikTok video uploaded by user savannapalmerr, the dog was left unadopted despite her litter mates finding new homes.

During the 16-second clip, the puppy can be seen looking upset. She is on her own for most of the video.

A stock image of a sad dog. The dog appeared to be visibly upset in the video after failing to be adopted. Getty

Captions included on the video said: "We had an adoption event today and all of her litter mates got adopted. Somehow she didn't."

"She was feeling a bit sad and lonely coming back with none of her buddies. Don't worry, sweet girl. Your family will come soon, I promise."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide each year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

It added: "Approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year of which 2 million are estimated to be dogs."

The ASPCA continued: "The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011.

"This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners."

Since being shared on April 16, the video has been viewed more than 6.5 million times and liked an estimated 971,000 occasions.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the clip were upset to see the dog had not been adopted and hoped for her to soon find a home soon.

TikTok user Karen but not a "Karen" said: "Oh these [videos] stab me right in the heart."

Jordan added: "These are always the best dogs. The last ones left."

While Chloe commented: "Precious baby, she deserves a world of love."

Courtney Fittante posted: "Omg (oh my God), she's so cute. How could she not have been adopted? She will definitely find a home soon."

Fortunately, savannapalmerr revealed that the puppy had been adopted since she the video was uploaded.

In the comment section beneath the initial post, the TikTok user assured many concerned people who wanted to know whether they could take the dog. She added: "She's been adopted."

Newsweek has contacted savannapalmerr for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.