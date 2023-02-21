Hearts Melt as Bengal Kittens Are Caught Snoozing in the Sunshine at Home

A litter of Bengal cats has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of them sunbathing on their living room table went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the kittens' owner, under the username Jakswildbengals1, the four Bengal kittens can be seen taking a nap on the living room table, enjoying the sunshine coming through the window, purring loud as the poster pets them.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "Sunday morning sunning and snoozing on this beautiful day."

According to The Spruce Pets, Bengal cats are a hybrid developed by breeding an Asian leopard cat with domestic cats like the Abyssinian, Egyptian Mau or American shorthair, and even though they look like wild beasts, they don't grow bigger than a large domestic house cat.

The Bengal cat's personality is "as appealing as its appearance," and they are affectionate and playful creatures that can get along well with people of all ages and other pets.

Like other house cats, Bengal cats are supposed to eat cat food, and most owners opt for grain-free options. The Spruce Pets also suggests that Bengal cats are best kept as indoors-only cats, to protect them from catching diseases from other animals, getting into fights, and other daily risks that come with outdoor access.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from all over the platform, and it has so far received over 979,200 views and 211,900 likes.

One user, Gigi50cosplay, commented: "They are solar-powered and rechargeable!" And Jb_101290 said: "I would love to have a Bengal cat. Most beautiful cat ever." Jamie Lucero Ulibarri added: "Awwe their little motors are just going."

Plants4friendz wrote: "This is the life I'm tryin to live." And Corinne added: "Listen to those loud purrs!!" Tanya Faulkner740 said: "someone woke up to heaven on Earth today."

Another user, daddy dev, commented: "Brooo this is dangerously cute." And Charlie joked: "I'd never be able to leave my house again." Grayman.1776 said: "watch out for the Sunshine Bengal Gang!"

Mrsgaryoldman wrote: "So much work being done at the Purr Factory." And Rebecca said: "aww they sound so cute, look beautiful, sunbathing kitties." alexie added: "I've never had baby fever but kitten fever is so real and currently off the charts."

Newsweek reached out to Jakswildbengals1 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.